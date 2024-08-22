From August 20th to 24th, 2024, AU-IBAR is hosting a National Stakeholders Consultative and Validation Workshop in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The workshop aims to align Burkina Faso’s agricultural investment plans and fisheries and aquaculture strategies with the Policy Framework and Reform Strategy for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Africa (PFRS). Additionally, it seeks to address climate change adaptation and formulate recommendations for the domestication of relevant global instruments.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of AU-IBAR, Rafik Nouaili conveyed deep gratitude for the participants' commitment to advancing Africa's fisheries and aquaculture sectors. He acknowledged the significant contributions of various stakeholders, including the University of Burkina Faso, private sector organizations, NGOs, and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority. Nouaili underscored the critical importance of aligning national fisheries and aquaculture policies with the PFRS and relevant global instruments. He also praised the efforts of the National Consultant, Dr. Nessan Désiré COULIBALY, for his outstanding work in reviewing and providing policy alignment recommendations.

Nouaili highlighted the pivotal role of the PFRS and the EU-funded FishGov2 initiative in supporting AU member states in the pursuit of Agenda 2063. He called for continued collective efforts and sustained momentum to enhance the environmental sustainability, food security, and livelihoods of those dependent on the fisheries and aquaculture sectors. In closing, he emphasized the need for ongoing regional and international collaboration to protect marine ecosystems for future generations.

Dr. Amadou DICKO, Minister Delegate for Animal Resources, represented the Honorable Minister of Agriculture and officially opened the workshop. Dr. DICKO stressed the shared responsibility of all stakeholders to accelerate the implementation of activities that contribute to achieving common goals at the national, regional, and continental levels. He reiterated the importance of strong regional and international cooperation in ensuring the sustainability and preservation of marine ecosystems for the benefit of future generations.

The workshop agenda includes a series of sessions focused on climate change adaptation and aligning national fisheries and aquaculture strategies with the PFRS. The first day features opening remarks from key dignitaries, followed by presentations on the PFRS and discussions on the alignment of national policies. The subsequent days involve breakout sessions for group work on integrating national agricultural investment plans with climate change strategies, domestication of global instruments, and policy alignment. The workshop concludes with plenary sessions to adopt consultancy reports, wrap up discussions, and develop actionable recommendations.

Participants from various sectors, including NGOs, private sector stakeholders, and representatives from the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences, are collaborating to ensure the successful alignment of national strategies with continental and global frameworks. Among the attendees is Mr. Tassembedo Moustapha, General Director of Fisheries Resources, along with other experts contributing to this crucial initiative.

This initiative, funded by the European Union, operates within AU-IBAR's animal production unit under the FishGov2 Project. It aims to promote sustainable development and governance in Africa's fisheries and aquaculture sector. Through this collaborative effort, stakeholders are reinforcing their commitment to the sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture in Burkina Faso and across the continent.