The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, Hon. Gen. Abubakher Jeje Odongo, met with the outgoing British High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E. Kate Airey, as she formally bid farewell following the completion of her distinguished three-year tenure. The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala.

Hon. Gen. Odongo lauded H.E. Airey for her outstanding service and the significant contributions she made in strengthening the bilateral relations between Uganda and the United Kingdom. He commended her openness, her diplomatic acumen, and her forthrightness, which greatly enhanced the collaborative efforts between the two nations. While expressing regret at her departure, he conveyed his hope that her rich experiences and insights as a seasoned diplomat would continue to benefit Uganda in various capacities in the future.

In her remarks, H.E. Airey expressed her deep gratitude to Hon. Gen. Odongo for his unwavering support and the constructive partnership they shared throughout her tenure. She extended her appreciation to the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Vincent Bagiire, and the entire Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their professionalism and dedication to fostering strong bilateral relations.

H.E. Airey also reflected fondly on her time in Uganda, expressing that she would miss the vibrant culture, particularly its rich culinary traditions. She expressed her intention to stay connected with Uganda by engaging with Ugandan communities in London, a testament to the strong bond she has developed with the country.

During their discussions, Hon. Gen. Odongo and H.E. Airey exchanged views on regional issues, particularly concerning the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Somalia, and Ethiopia. H.E. Airey commended Uganda’s efforts, particularly through Operation Shuja, highlighting the operation’s focus on the welfare of the people and its role in building trust in the Great Lakes region. She encouraged Uganda to continue nurturing this trust, acknowledging its importance as a rare and invaluable asset in regional diplomacy.

Additionally, Hon. Gen. Odongo emphasised the deep cultural and linguistic ties between southeast Ethiopia and northeastern Uganda. He mentioned the upcoming gathering in Soroti, scheduled for November, where representatives from southeast Ethiopia, northeast Kenya, southwest Sudan, and northeastern Uganda will convene to address pastoral issues. He highlighted the shared language and heritage that unite these communities and the significance of such gatherings in strengthening regional cooperation.

In her concluding remarks, H.E. Airey expressed her profound satisfaction in having served in Uganda, assuring Hon. Gen. Odongo that their professional relationship has blossomed into a lasting friendship. She affirmed that he now has a steadfast ally beyond Uganda’s borders, always ready to offer support and collaboration.