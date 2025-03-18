The EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC) (www.EU-Africa-Chamber.org) is pleased to announce the Blockchain&AI B2B, taking place in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire) on 8-9 April 2025, with the support of the International Trade Center (ITC) and the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the Netherlands Trust Fund V Ghana Tech Project.

This event is embedded in and part of a trade mission bringing startups from Ghana to Côte d’Ivoire, with the goal of fostering partnerships between stakeholders from both countries. The trade mission will also include a tour visit to VITIB, the Ivorian Tech Village, a key hub for digital and technological innovation in the region.

This initiative serves as a key milestone in the lead-up to the Abidjan Blockchain Week, scheduled for July 2025, as part of the IVOIRETECH FORUM organized by the Ministry of Digital Transition and Digitalization of Côte d’Ivoire.

Fostering Cross-Border Innovation&Partnerships

With Africa’s digital landscape evolving rapidly, AI and blockchain technologies are at the heart of transformative change.

Highlights include:

Expert Panels on the role of blockchain and AI in economic transformation

B2B Networking and Matchmaking sessions

Pitching Sessions featuring innovative blockchain and AI-powered startups from Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

VITIB Tech Village Tour, an immersive visit to local innovation hubs showcasing real-world applications of AI and blockchain.

Binance Africa Joins as a Key Sponsor

With the support of Binance Africa, a leading player in the blockchain industry, the event will gain increased visibility and outreach.

About the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC):

The EUACC, established in 2012, plays a critical role in connecting businesses, supporting innovation, trade facilitation, and market access. Through this event, EUACC reaffirms its commitment to driving digital inclusion and economic growth in Africa.