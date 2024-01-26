In the film and television production sector, where innovation and creativity converge to craft narratives for global audiences, the unfolding tapestry is a testament to the power of storytelling. From Broadway to urban theatre and the silver screen, storytelling takes center stage, transcending boundaries and leaving an indelible mark on our cultural landscape. Within film and television, #BlackExcellence is shaping the industry with diverse perspectives and a commitment to excellence.

The Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) (https://apo-opa.co/49bEAHl) is thereby excited to announce Chuck West, President and CEO of OCTET Productions, as a distinguished speaker at this year’s event in Dubai on February 27, 2024. As the President and CEO of OCTET Productions, a full-service film and television production company, West has not only accumulated over thirty film credits but has also played a pivotal role in shaping the urban market while setting universal standards for industry professionals.

With a background as an American University basketball star, West has seamlessly transitioned into the film and television industry, co-founding OCTET Productions with his wife, Bree West, in 2015. West’s remarkable career includes producing landmark plays, such as ‘Bring in The Noise, Bring in The Funk,’ and a plethora of successful theatrical productions. The productions company has seen great success, with award-nominated pictures and innovative stories. As such, his insights will be valuable at GBIS 2024, inspiring the next generation of producers and directors.

In addition to production, his commitment to education is evident through initiatives such as facilitating student shadowing opportunities at OCTET Productions, providing invaluable experience in filmmaking. Through mentorship and internships, West is committed to broadening access to opportunities for future film-makers.

Join GBIS in Dubai to learn more from West, as he shares his expertise, experiences, and commitment to educating the next generation in the film industry. Additionally, join the opportunity to connect with influential leaders and explore the transformative impact of their contributions to #BlackExcellence. Taking place under the theme, Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity, the event represents a platform for stories to be told and connections made.

About Global Black Impact Summit 2024:

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, GBIS is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit - taking place on February 27 in Dubai - is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.