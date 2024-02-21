Jason Hayward, Minister of Economy and Labor for Bermuda, will share his expertise and insights at the upcoming Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) in Dubai on February 27. During the summit, Minister Hayward will engage with future leaders, drawing insight to the role diversity and inclusion play in creating a more equitable and fair society.

With a diverse portfolio of expertise spanning immigration, labor relations, international business, and economic development, Minister Hayward plays a key role in shaping Bermuda’s economic future. Having served as a Member of Parliament since 2019 and later assuming the role of Minister of Labor in 2020, Minister Hayward has a wealth of experience and leadership, both of which will not only inspire but serve as informative for the GBIS audience.

GBIS - hosted by the Black Impact Foundation and organized by Energy Capital and Power - is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit - taking place on February 27, 2024 in Dubai - is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Drawing from his experience, Minister Hayward brings a unique perspective to GBIS 2024. His background in the Economic and National Accounts Division of the Department of Statistics, coupled with his leadership roles in prominent unions, equips him with insights into labor relations, economic development, and community advocacy.

Attendees can expect Minister Hayward to offer practical strategies and firsthand knowledge on navigating challenges and driving positive change in both public and private sectors. Moreover, his discussion points at GBIS 2024 will provide insights and strategies for driving economic upliftment and promoting diversity and inclusion in leadership roles.

Energy Capital&Power (ECP) is the African continent’s leading investment platform for the energy sector. Join us at our world-class investment-focused events in Africa and worldwide. ECP’s events, reports, content and other services are built to serve the African energy community.