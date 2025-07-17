More inclusive growth path, taxation and spending adapted to vulnerable populations could further accelerate efforts to reduce poverty and inequality, notes the latest edition of the Benin Economic Outlook report.

The first part of the report, Raising Domestic Revenue Mobilization while Protecting the Poor, analyzes recent economic developments and presents the country's medium-term prospects. In 2024, Benin's economic growth reached 7.5%, its highest level since 1990, thanks to the strong performance of the services and industrial sectors. Poverty fell by 2.2 percentage points, from 33.2% in 2023 to 31% in 2024.

Continued fiscal consolidation helped achieve the West African Economic Monetary Union –WAEMU-- fiscal deficit target of 3% in 2024 and reduce the debt, thereby helping to improve the country's debt profile. Benin is on the verge of integrating into global value chains with the development of the Glo-Djigbé industrial zone (GDIZ). Despite heightened global trade uncertainties and volatile trade relations with neighboring countries, economic growth is projected to average 7.1% over 2025-2027. The dynamism of economic activity added to the moderation in inflation should support a decline in poverty to 22.3% in 2027.

"Continued efforts to mobilize domestic resources and a rebalancing of the composition of debt in favor of domestic debt, in line with medium-term revenue mobilization and debt strategies, should enable Benin to maintain its macroeconomic stability, which is critical for attracting private investment and supporting the ongoing economic transformation." says Mamadou Tanou Baldé, World Bank Economist and Lead author of the report.

The second part of the report focuses on domestic revenue mobilization while protecting the poor. The simplification of tax policy and the digitization of tax collection processes have improved the quality of services and secured revenue collection. Revenue mobilization in Benin has steadily increased since 2016 and has demonstrated resilience in the face of various shocks, including border closures with some neighboring countries, the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising cost of living in 2022, and insecurity. Tax revenue, the main driver of revenue growth, increased from 9.2% of GDP in 2016 to 13.2% in 2024, an increase of 4% over the period. Despite this progress, the gap with its peers remains and Benin needs to increase domestic revenue mobilization to finance its development plan. While Benin's fiscal system reduces inequality by 3 Gini points, an improvement in the fiscal system, including a mix of more targeted taxes and transfers, could lift more than 100,000 people out of poverty each year while continuing to mobilize more resources.

"To improve the situation, Benin should strengthen social safety nets, implement more progressive taxation and increase social spending more targeted at the poorest to improve the redistributive impact of its fiscal policies," adds Arthur Alik-Lagrange, World Bank Lead Economist and co-author of the report.