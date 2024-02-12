Renowned for his role in shaping basketball across Africa, President of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Amadou Gallo Fall will share his insights and experiences in sports leadership at the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) in Dubai on February 27. With a distinguished career spanning leadership positions at NBA Africa and the Dallas Mavericks, Fall brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the event.

Recognized for his significant contributions to youth development and basketball growth in Africa, Fall has received numerous accolades, including the Naismith Legacy Award and recognition as one of the ‘100 Most Influential Africans’ by New African Magazine.

The Global Black Impact Summit (https://apo-opa.co/3SA81Mo) is an annual event, ORGANIZED BY Energy Capital&Power, that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit - taking place on February 27, 2024 in Dubai - is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

Under Fall’s leadership, the BAL has emerged as a beacon of opportunity and growth for basketball enthusiasts across the continent. With initiatives aimed at grassroots development and community outreach, the BAL continues to drive positive change through sports.

Attendees can anticipate Fall’s session to offer valuable insights and strategies for advancing sports leadership and fostering #BlackExcellence on and off the court. His leadership and commitment to uplifting African youth is poised to inspire and ignite new possibilities in the realm of sports.