On July 25, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. FUJII Hisayuki attended the Special International Symposium titled “Forging a Sustainable Future through Africa-Japan Collaboration”, organized by Sasakawa Peace Foundationand the commemorative dinner for High-Level Expert Meeting on Japan and Africa International Partnerships held at the Meiji Kinenkan and delivered a guest speech. The summary is as follows:
- In his address at the Special International Symposium, State Minister Fujii stated that Japan and Africa, both surrounded by oceans, are well-positioned to strengthen cooperation by sharing knowledge and experience to promote economic development through ocean conservation and sustainable use. He further emphasized that the opportunity for dialogue between Japanese and African leaders, as exemplified by this symposium, is highly welcome and will provide valuable input for the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9).
- State Minister Fujii engaged in discussions with former African heads of state and other prominent figures at the dinner celebrating the High-Level Expert Meeting on Japan and Africa Partnerships, hosted by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.
(Reference) African participants in the High-Level Expert Meeting on Japan and Africa Partnerships
- H.E. Chief. Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
- H.E. Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, Former President of the United Republic of Tanzania
- H.E. Mr. Jorge Carlos Fonseca, Former President of the Republic of Cabo Verd
- H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki, Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Niger
- Dr. Geraldine Fraser-Moloketi, Former Minister of Public Service and Administration
- Dr. Donald Kaberuka, Former President of African Development Bank.