The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UN-ESCWA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the Arab Development Portal (https://apo-opa.co/4h645gR), a key online data resource for Arab countries. This collaboration aims to speed up Arab countries’ progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The portal is a regional knowledge and data platform providing access to reliable development data from various credible sources. The upgraded version will include tools powered by artificial intelligence tools, user-friendly dashboards and predictive analytics, offering valuable insights into economic trends, global benchmarks, and SDG indicators.

“This collaboration with the Arab Fund, representing ACG institutions, marks a pivotal step in strengthening data-driven, evidence-based decision-making across the Arab region. By enhancing data dissemination and accessibility, we empower policymakers and researchers with the insights needed to address critical challenges in economic development, public health, unemployment, climate resilience, and other key areas aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Rola Dashti, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of UN-ESCWA.

The Arab Development Portal (https://apo-opa.co/4h645gR) was established by the Arab Coordination Group (ACG) (https://apo-opa.co/41ouIJ4), an alliance of 10 Arab development institutions including the Arab Fund.

"Partnership is at the core of our new strategy to maximize our impact on social and economic development across member countries,” said Bader Alsaad, Arab Fund’s Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Together with UN-ESCWA we will use our expertise and resources to create a data-driven approach that helps policymakers make informed decisions."

The three-year partnership will include hands-on workshops, the creation of knowledge sharing resources, and the development of innovative strategies to improve development indicators. It will also strengthen connection between the portal and its sources and will offer specialized training on AI tools to boost skills in data management and analysis.

