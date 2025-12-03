The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the following new Members on the Board of the Seychelles Islands Development Company Ltd (IDC):

Mrs. Sherin Francis

Mr. Michael Nalletamby

Mr. Patrick Labalche

Mr. Rodney Quatre

Mr. Francis Lebon

Their appointment is in accordance with Section 58 (1) (d) and Section 58 (1) (e) of the Public Enterprises Act, 2023, respectively.

Their appointment is effective from 1st December 2025, for the remainder of the current Board’s term, ending on 31st October 2027.

The other Board Members are:

Mr. Didier Dogley - Chairperson

Ms. Astride Tamatave - Vice-Chairperson

Mr. Cyril Bonnelame - CEO/Member (ex-officio)

Mr. Antoine Marie-Moustache - Member

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their service