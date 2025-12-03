The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the following new Members on the Board of the Seychelles Islands Development Company Ltd (IDC):
Mrs. Sherin Francis
Mr. Michael Nalletamby
Mr. Patrick Labalche
Mr. Rodney Quatre
Mr. Francis Lebon
Their appointment is in accordance with Section 58 (1) (d) and Section 58 (1) (e) of the Public Enterprises Act, 2023, respectively.
Their appointment is effective from 1st December 2025, for the remainder of the current Board’s term, ending on 31st October 2027.
The other Board Members are:
Mr. Didier Dogley - Chairperson
Ms. Astride Tamatave - Vice-Chairperson
Mr. Cyril Bonnelame - CEO/Member (ex-officio)
Mr. Antoine Marie-Moustache - Member
The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their serviceDistributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.