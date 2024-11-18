APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is pleased to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), has been invited to speak at the ASU Connex Summit 2024, set to take place in London on Thursday, 21 November 2024. This year’s summit, themed "Leaders Advancing the African Sports Industry," will unite global leaders, innovators, and stakeholders committed to transforming the African sports landscape.

The ASU Connex Summit 2024 promises an engaging series of high-level discussions and collaborations, uniting prominent figures from International Federations, media organisations, sponsors, sports ministers, and private investors. Together, they will explore strategies to leverage sports as a driver of economic growth, job creation, and social cohesion across the continent. Building on last year's participation from leading organisations like BBC, FIFA, AfroSport, and the Commonwealth Secretariat, this year's summit will also welcome CAF, The African Paralympic Committee, the UK Department for Business&Trade, Premier League football clubs, Best of Africa Awards, Helios Sports&Entertainment, and many more.

Nicolas was named among Africa’s Top 100 Most Influential People in 2023 In 2023. His wholly owned company, APO Group, serves as the Pan-African public relations agency for the NBA, the Basketball Africa League (BAL), and the World Football Summit, and as the official press release distribution partner for YallaVamos 2030—the joint bid by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup™. APO Group is also the Official Public Relations Partner and Sport Marketing Agency for Rugby Africa, Strategic Partner of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), and a Partner of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), positioning the company as a key player in African sports communications. Previously, APO Group was the Pan-African PR agency for FIFA from 2020 to 2024. Nicolas also sits on the Advisory Board of the World Football Summit and serves as Special Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa.

“We are thrilled to have Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard join us,” said Gabriel Ajala, Founder of Africa Sports Unified. “His expertise in amplifying African success stories on a global scale will be invaluable as we discuss the vital role of media in driving investment, commercial growth, and development in the sports industry across Africa.”

Africa Sports Unified (ASU) is the premier Pan-African sports business organisation, serving as a knowledge hub and strategic consultancy for the Pan-African and emerging sports markets. With a growing community of over 4,000 key stakeholders, ASU connects leaders and fosters a sustainable sports ecosystem across Africa.

Watch the 2024 Africa Sports Unified Connex Summit Promo Video: https://apo-opa.co/3UXYFw5

To learn more about the event or to register, visit ASUnified.com.

More information about Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard: www.Pompigne-Mognard.com

