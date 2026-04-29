The Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group (www.IsDB.org), H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, has officially launched Tadamon 2.0 – Seeds of Solidarity, the second phase of the Bank’s flagship homegrown initiative for poverty reduction, implemented in collaboration with several major global partners.

Since its inception in 2019, Tadamon has emerged as an innovative and impactful program dedicated to reducing poverty and vulnerability among hard-to-reach and marginalized communities across IsDB member countries.

In his keynote address at the official launch, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser highlighted that more than 32 member countries are affected by fragility and conflict. He emphasized that addressing risks and shocks, while strengthening resilience, lies at the heart of the IsDB Group’s 10-Year Strategic Framework 2026-2035. He further noted that Tadamon 2.0 represents a flagship initiative that marks a transition from fragmented efforts to scalable impact, and from short-term responses to long-term resilience.

The launch ceremony brought together heads and representatives of partner organizations, including United Nations agencies, international non-governmental organizations, and civil society organizations.

The event also featured the signing of cooperation agreements with six key development partners that have pledged their support to Tadamon 2.0 alongside IsDB. These partners are the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, the International Islamic Charity Organization, Sheikh Abdallah Al Nouri Charity Society, Islamic Relief USA, Glocalshift, and Qatar Charity.

Over a five-year period, Tadamon 1.0 recorded significant achievements. A total of 442,000 individuals gained access to essential services, 8,600 children received support during the COVID‑19 pandemic, and more than 245,000 people benefited from food assistance.

The program also mapped 5,520 civil society organizations across 34 IsDB member countries, strengthened the capacities of 728 organizations through training, and mobilized US$155 million in co‑financing and partner contributions.

Looking ahead, and aligned with the IsDB Group 10-Year Strategic Framework, Tadamon 2.0 aims to further expand its impact by reaching 500,000 vulnerable individuals with essential services, improving food security and livelihoods for 16,000 low-income families, and training 1,500 civil society organizations through the Tadamon Development Academy, thereby building a strong network of local development leaders.