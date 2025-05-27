Angola’s President João Lourenço has been selected as the ‘Energy Person of the Year’ by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org), in recognition of his drive for good governance, commitment to reform and work to address corruption in Africa. The award recognizes President Lourenço’s instrumental role in transforming Angola into one of Africa’s biggest oil and gas producers and how his forward-looking vision is expected to consolidate the country’s position as a regional petroleum hub in Africa.

Since his election in 2017, President Lourenço has turned Angola’s economy – and broader oil and gas industry - around. With ageing oilfields and reduced upstream investment, the country was witnessing rapid production decline. However, President Lourenço’s long-term strategy to revitalize the industry saw a series of milestones achieved, and in 2025, the country continues to witness a positive growth trajectory across its oil and gas sector. By introducing flexible investment structures, President Lourenço spurred interest back into the industry, leading to greater investment across the entire energy value chain. These include risk service contracts, a permanent offer scheme, marginal fields opportunities and an incremental production initiative. The privatization of Sonangol, the establishment of the upstream and downstream regulators and revised tax codes have further catalyzed spending and transparency in Angola.

President Lourenço has also set clear targets for the country. These include plans to sustain oil output above one million barrels per day (bpd) beyond 2027, scaling-up capacity in the natural gas sector while accelerating green energy development. In the oil sector, President Lourenço has spearheaded new development opportunities across the upstream and downstream sectors. With a six-year licensing round introduced in 2019, the country witnessed a surge in investments as major operators sought out new discoveries in both the on- and offshore markets. Now, the country anticipates a $60 billion five-year investment drive, as major players expand their portfolios. Upcoming projects include the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development by Azule Energy and the TotalEnergies-led Kaminho development.

To further bolster production, Angola is also opening doors to new block opportunities. A licensing round launching in 2025 will further entice spending, offering 10 blocks for exploration in the Kwanza and Benguela Basins. The country also offers 11 blocks for investment via direct negotiation in conjunction with five marginal fields opportunities. Angola’s flexible investment structures – spearheaded by President Lourenço and aimed at supporting a variety of investments – continue to play a major part in facilitating spending across Angola’s upstream market. President Lourenço has also positioned the natural gas sector as a catalyst for development in Angola. Already an LNG producer, the country strives to enhance production capacity through associated and non-associated projects. The country’s first non-associated project – led by the New Gas Consortium – will come online in late-2025 or early-2026.

However, President Lourenço’s drive in Angola goes beyond the upstream sector. To address domestic fuel demand, the country targets a refining capacity of upwards of 400,000 bpd. The first phase of the Cabinda oil refinery will begin operations in 2025, introducing 60,000 bpd to the market. Additional investment opportunities in the downstream sector include the planned 200,000 bpd Lobito refinery and the 100,000 Soyo refinery. Under President Lourenço’s leadership, the country has engaged investors on these projects, while promoting new downstream developments that promise greater fuel security in both Angola and the broader region.

President Lourenço’s achievements go beyond oil and gas development. Recognizing the vital need to address climate change concerns, President Lourenço has also been a strong advocate for diversified investments in Africa. Angola is spearheading renewable energy projects as well as green hydrogen. With a commitment to improving peace in Africa, President Lourenço continues to work closely with regional counterparts to foster stability. As Angola celebrates 50 years of independence in 2025, President Lourenço’s drive to facilitate inclusive development in Africa will serve as a source of inspiration.

“President Lourenço has not only been an instrumental leader in Angola but has played a major part in facilitating investment and development across the broader African oil and gas landscape. By committing to industry reform, working closely with international partners and implementing clear and actionable objectives, President Lourenço has shaped Angola’s oil and gas market into what it is today,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The ’Energy Person of the Year’ celebrates the achievements of President Lourenço, highlighting how his ambitious and inclusive approach to development has unlocked a wealth of opportunities for Angola and the broader region. Previous award winners include Frank Fannon, Former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, Mohammed S. Barkindo, former OPEC Secretary General, former Namibian President Hage Geingob, Meg O’Neill, CEO and Managing Director, Woodside Energy and Dr. Benedict Oramah, President&Chairman of the Board of Directors, African Export-Import Bank.