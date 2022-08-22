Leading deepwater exploration and production company focused on meeting the world's growing demand for energy Kosmos Energy has confirmed its silver sponsorship at the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition, Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from October 18-21, 2022 in Cape Town. As one of the most active international independents driving exploration in Africa and fast tracking the development of discovered hydrocarbons basins, the participation of Kosmos Energy as a silver sponsor at AEW 2022 – Africa’s biggest event for the energy sector – will be key for any and all discussions around role the continent’s 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves will play in providing access to affordable and reliable energy to some 600 million people that are living in energy poverty across the region.

While oil and gas production has declined across the African continent due to various factors including a lack of adequate investments in exploration and delays in project development due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kosmos Energy has emerged as a key player, boosting upstream activities and investments in both frontier and emerging markets. A series of exploration campaigns launched by Kosmos Energy in Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania and Senegal have revamped the continent’s upstream sector. With Africa set to witness an uptick in licensing rounds and exploration spending in 2022 and beyond, Kosmos Energy – as one of Africa’s top explorers – will help drive the developments.

Moreover, with Africa preparing for an increase in gas production – to meet rising demand both regionally and globally, particularly as regions such as Europe are seeking alternative gas supplies to diversify away from Russia – Kosmos Energy has emerged as an ideal and reliable partner to optimize exploration, project development, production, infrastructure rollout and resource monetization. Developments such as the Yakaar-Teranga and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) projects offshore Senegal and Mauritania are a strong testament of the company’s commitment to accelerate the continent’s gas market expansion to alleviate growing energy poverty whilst kickstarting sustainable socioeconomic growth as the energy transition intensifies.

“Kosmos Energy’s focus on using innovation, technology and a strong mindset on sustainable exploring for energy has led it to achieve world-class discoveries in Africa. They have made it a point to bring together a team with diverse skill sets and backgrounds to serve in Africa. The leadership understands that their work in Africa is not only about markets, but finding critical solutions to 600 million without access to electricity and 900 million without clean cooking technologies,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), adding that, “By driving large-scale project developments such as GTA and Yakaar-Teranga in the MSGBC basin; the Ceiba and Okume fields, among other exploration blocks, in Equatorial Guinea; and the Jubilee field in Ghana, Kosmos Energy is helping position the continent as a global energy hub, exploiting the resources that will help make energy poverty history by 2030.”

As a silver sponsor, Kosmos Energy will participate in high-level panel discussions and meetings, providing an update on current and future exploration and production projects. Under the theme ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host Kosmos Energy in various networking forums to discuss the role of international independents in maximizing upstream, midstream and downstream activities as Africa seeks reliable partners to boost its oil and gas market for energy security and GDP growth.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.