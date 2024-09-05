On September 4, Ambassador Zhao Weiping was invited to speak at the Namibia-China High-Level Business Forum hosted by the Namibian Embassy in China at the Westin Beijing Chaoyang Hotel. The event was attended by His Excellency Namibian President Mbumba, relevant Namibian cabinet ministers, and more than 300 representatives from the business communities of both China and Namibia.
Ambassador Zhao said in his remarks that President Mbumba's attendance at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing is another milestone in the development of China-Namibia relations. The economies of China and Namibia are highly complementary, China-Namibia economic cooperation is mutually beneficial and the potential of this cooperation is enormous. We are definitely going to witness a big jump in our bilateral trade and investment in the next 5 to 10 years, with Chinese companies increasing their investments in Namibia in a wide range of sectors, including mining, energy, and agriculture.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia.