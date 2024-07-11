Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia


On June 27, Ambassador Zhao Weiping attended and addressed the launching ceremony of the second phase of the China-FAO-Namibia South-South Cooperation Project online, which was also attended by officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Hubei Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and Ms. Anna Shiweda, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform of Namibia. Mr. Wei Jinming, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy was also present.

In his remarks at the event, Ambassador Zhao said that China has been actively participating in South-South cooperation and provided assistance to more than 100 developing countries so far. China has implemented the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind and global development with practical actions. China and Namibia have a deep traditional friendship. For a long time, China regards agriculture as a key area of development cooperation between the two countries. In August 2023, when attending the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue in South Africa, President Xi Jinping proposed "The Plan for China Supporting Africa’s Agricultural Modernization" which pointed out the direction for China-Africa agricultural development cooperation. The second phase of China-FAO-Namibia South-South Cooperation Project is an important measure to implement the China-Africa "Nine Projects" in Namibia. The Chinese Embassy in Namibia attaches great importance to it and will provide all-round strong support to push China-Namibia agricultural cooperation to a new level.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia.