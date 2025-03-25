Registered as a non-profit social organization in Uganda, the Association is committed to uniting the strength of women and children while enhancing their rights and well-being. As an innovative self-service initiative within the Chinese communities, it is expected to inject new vitality into deepening the friendly cooperation between China and Uganda.

Ambassador Zhang highly commended the significance of the Association's establishment. He emphasized that China and Uganda have achieved fruitful cooperation results under the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. He hoped the Association shall draw "concentric circles of win-win cooperation" by actively engaging in exchanges concerning people's livelihoods such as healthcare and education, build a "ladder of mutual assistance" for the communities’ development by focusing on women's vocational empowerment, children's education and rights protection, and serve as a "cultural bridge" by promoting mutual understanding through traditional festival events, artistic performances and other cultural activities.

On March 23, the inauguration ceremony of the Uganda-China Association forWomen and Kidswas held in Kampala. Ambassador Zhang Lizhong and his wife attended the event and delivered speeches. Minister Counselor Fan Xuecheng and representatives of the Chinese communities in Uganda participated.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.