On March 23, the inauguration ceremony of the Uganda-China Association forWomen and Kidswas held in Kampala. Ambassador Zhang Lizhong and his wife attended the event and delivered speeches. Minister Counselor Fan Xuecheng and representatives of the Chinese communities in Uganda participated.
Ambassador Zhang highly commended the significance of the Association's establishment. He emphasized that China and Uganda have achieved fruitful cooperation results under the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. He hoped the Association shall draw "concentric circles of win-win cooperation" by actively engaging in exchanges concerning people's livelihoods such as healthcare and education, build a "ladder of mutual assistance" for the communities’ development by focusing on women's vocational empowerment, children's education and rights protection, and serve as a "cultural bridge" by promoting mutual understanding through traditional festival events, artistic performances and other cultural activities.
Registered as a non-profit social organization in Uganda, the Association is committed to uniting the strength of women and children while enhancing their rights and well-being. As an innovative self-service initiative within the Chinese communities, it is expected to inject new vitality into deepening the friendly cooperation between China and Uganda.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Uganda.