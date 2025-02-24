On February 21st, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Hon. Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, National President of Liberian National Bar Association. The two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations.
Yin introduced China-Liberia relations, the meeting between the two heads of state，and the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and expressed his willingness to work with the legal community in Liberia to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the rule of law, and to promote the continuous development of the China-Liberia strategic partnership.
Hon. Varmah expressed gratitude for China's important role in supporting Liberia's national development over the years and expressed his willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China and contribute to the advancement of Liberia-China relations.