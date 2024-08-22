Hon. Zargo thanked China for its longstanding contribution to the health and welfare of the country and thanked the Chinese medical team for conducting a medical outreach for the staff of the Immigration Bureau. He will be committed to the China-Liberia friendship and will continuously promote China-Liberia relations.

Yin said that today is the 7th Chinese Doctor's Day, and I would like to extend my special thanks to all the medical staff of the 16th Chinese medical team to Liberia. Over the past 40 years, the Chinese medical team has been rooted in Liberia, upholding the pledge of “fearless of hardship, risk taking, life-saving and boundless love”, and has cured tens of thousands of patients, donated equipment and medicines, and trained medical personnel for Liberia. They have travelled almost all over Liberia. China will continue to strengthen bilateral health cooperation, enhance the friendship between the two countries and build a global community of health for all.

On August19th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, attended the medical outreach event of the 16th Chinese medical team to Liberia and made reamrks in the presence of Hon. Stephen J.H. Zargo, Commissioner General of Liberia Immigration Service among others.

