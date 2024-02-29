The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Djibouti K.K. Theshantha Kumarasiri presented credentials to President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti on 26 February 2024. Ambassador Kumarasiri is concurrently accredited to the Republic of Djibouti with residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

During the discussion that followed the presentation of credentials, President Guelleh expressed his full commitment to enhance existing bilateral relations, particularly in potential areas which are mutually beneficial for both countries. He also stressed the need to capitalize the strategic locations of Sri Lanka and Djibouti, which connect the Indian Ocean shipping route between the East and the West.

The Djiboutian leader also appreciated the initiatives taken by the Government of Sri Lanka under its new Foreign Policy initiative, “Look Africa," to expand Sri Lanka’s bilateral relations with Africa in the spheres of political, trade, economic, and people-to-people interactions.

Declaring his determination to work closely with the Government of Djibouti in further expanding the bilateral cooperation, Ambassador Kumarasiri briefed the Djiboutian President on the numerous opportunities and facilities that are available for trade, tourism, and investment in Sri Lanka.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti M. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf also associated with the discussion and agreed with the views expressed by Ambassador Kumarasiri with respect to the potential areas of trade and investment between Sri Lanka and Djibouti.

While recalling his pleasant transit via Colombo on a previous occasion, President Guelleh assured to extend fullest support to the Government of Sri Lanka as well as relevant private sector partners who have already expressed their interest in establishing trade interactions with Djibouti.

The visit of Ambassador Kumarasiri to Djibouti also included a cordial exchange of views with the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and a meeting with the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Djibouti Youssouf Moussa Dawaleh on the potential business opportunities between Sri Lanka and Djibouti.

While highlighting the potential for business partnerships, the President of the Chamber of Commerce expressed his interest in undertaking an official visit to Sri Lanka shortly with a view to establishing institutional partnerships with the corresponding Business Chambers in Sri Lanka.