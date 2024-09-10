On September 9, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sherif El-Sherbiny.
The parties discussed the progress in implementing the agreements, reached during the visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko to Egypt in April, 2024 regarding cooperation in the fields of water supply, production of municipal equipment, construction.
Possible connection of Belarus to socio-economic and infrastructural development projects, implemented in Egypt, were considered.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.