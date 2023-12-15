On December 14, 2023 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus, Pavel Vziatkin, presented Credentials to the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The sides discussed promising areas of partnership between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Uganda with a focus on economic cooperation and the development of the legal framework.

The President of Uganda recalled with warmth his visit to the Republic of Belarus and his meeting with the Head of the Belarusian State. The President noted that he would be pleased to welcome the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, in Uganda.

During the ceremony Ambassador Pavel Vziatkin also had a discussion with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, during which parties agreed on joint plans for the near future.