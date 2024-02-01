Ambassador Ervin Massinga, the United States Ambassador to Ethiopia, visited Jigjiga Somali region to meet with Somali Regional President H.E. Mustafe Omer. Ambassador Massinga discussed U.S engagement in the region with the Regional President.

The Ambassador also met with Jigjiga University President Dr. Beshir Abdulahi. At the university, he discussed the Michigan State University joint program which has developed an agricultural curriculum to improve livestock nutrition in Ethiopia’s lowland pastoral and agro-pastoral systems.

At the University, the Ambassador also met with English Access Language Micro-Scholarship students, where he discussed his diplomatic journey. English Access provides two years of extracurricular English language instruction for students from local communities.

Ambassador Massinga attended the Cheetah Conservation Workshop and delivered remarks highlighting shared goals that promote cheetah conservation, organized by Colorado State University. The workshop is part of a three-year project initiated in January 2023 titled “Cheetah Trafficking: An Adaptive Management Strategy for Building Regional and National Capacity in the Horn of Africa.”

During his trip in Jigjiga, the Ambassador visited two USAID supported projects: Kelif Milk Processing Facility, a large-scale dairy processing factory in the region, and a local retail business benefiting from, the first private, fully-fledged Islamic Finance microfinance institution in Ethiopia, supported by USAID.

