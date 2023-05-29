With a growing international presence in Africa, ALKAN CIT is thrilled to be a part of GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the premier technology event in Africa that will bring together leading players in the technology industry from around the world. Our participation in the event reflects our commitment to the African market and our belief in its potential for growth. We are excited to share our knowledge, explore new possibilities for collaboration and showcase our latest solutions&services including telecommunication, infrastructure, digital transformation&geospatial technologies.

Social Media:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3qe9sWv

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.info/3Mx6GD6

Website: www.AlkanCIT.com

About ALKAN CIT:

Established in 1994 in Egypt, ALKAN CIT was founded to be a world-class information technology company and system integrator. ALKAN CIT has substantially grown over the years to become a prominent and reliable organization, trusted to deliver seamless projects every single time providing highly innovative, customizable and tailored solutions through its subsidiary companies and wide network of partners. With more than 1000 of the best-in-the-market calibers that address the business-specific requirements of each client in different industries in the in Egypt, Africa and The Middle East to achieve their business transformation and digitalization goals.

Propped by our strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, combined with the unparalleled hands-on expertise of our competent teams, ALKAN CIT is able to incorporate innovation and the latest advanced technologies into its solutions.

ALKAN CIT is a subsidiary of ALKAN HOLDING GROUP - the prominent Egyptian conglomerate established in 1974 – with companies operating in the fields of trading and distribution, tourism and aviation, manufacturing, and real estate.

ALKAN CIT is a parent company of ALKAN Telecom, Quality Standards for

Information Technology (QSIT), ALKAN Business Vision, and ALKAN Construction

And Communication Networks.