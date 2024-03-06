Algeria’s Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab will speak at the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference – taking place November 4–8 in Cape Town. As the country moves to attract new investment in oil and gas, the minister will shed light on upcoming opportunities in exploration, production and infrastructure development.

Algeria stands as a compelling investment destination in the energy sector, backed by its substantial reserves and production capabilities. With proven oil reserves of 12.2 billion barrels and a daily production capacity of 970,000 barrels, the country ranks as the third-largest oil producer in Africa. Furthermore, Algeria holds a formidable position in the global natural gas market, boasting 159 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, positioning it as the tenth-largest globally. Aligned with the country’s status as an investment hotspot, AEW 2024 will provide an opportunity to spotlight the country’s substantial reserves and production capabilities as investors turn towards the lucrative market.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.aecweek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Highlighting the Ministry’s proactive approach to partnerships, Minister Arkab engaged in negotiations with U.S. multinational ExxonMobil in January 2024 to explore joint ventures in oil and gas exploration and production. An impending deal is expected to be announced soon. As the nation seeks to leverage its oil and gas resources, such partnerships are key in its efforts to enhance its oil and gas output and expand its LNG and pipeline exports through new exploration drilling initiatives.

In addition to international partnerships, Algeria has strengthened its energy ties with Turkey, extending a gas supply contract to ensure the purchase of 4.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) of LNG annually until 2027. This extension, formalized during the Turkish President’s official visit to Algeria, underscores a commitment to energy cooperation between the two nations. The North African nation is also a key supplier of gas to European markets such as Italy, France and Spain. Algeria exported 22.4 bcm of gas to Italy in 2022, up from 20 bcm in 2021, as Italy became its largest gas importer due to long-term contracts via the Trans-Mediterranean Pipeline. Similarly, Spain’s reliance on Algerian gas surged to 24% of its total supplies in 2022. Utilizing the Medgaz Pipeline, Algeria provides approximately 9% of France’s overall gas consumption.

https://apo-opa.co/3P9LipB

Demonstrating its commitment to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Algeria’s Ministry recently announced its compliance to the extension of the additional voluntary reduction by 51,000 bpd until the end of June. This decision, made in coordination with select OPEC+ member countries, aims to maintain Algeria’s oil production at 908,000 bpd, contributing to global efforts to stabilize oil prices and ensure market balance.

https://apo-opa.co/435QQqU

Moreover, Algeria’s mining sector presents attractive investment opportunities, with significant projects like the Djebilet iron ore mine development underway. The government’s commitment to revitalizing the industry is evident through plans to allocate between $7 billion and $10 billion for the Djebilet project, with opportunities open for Western firms seeking rare metal investment opportunities.

“Algeria plays a crucial role in Africa’s energy development through its strategic partnerships with international energy companies and its initiatives to expand exports via LNG and pipeline projects. Its commitment to enhancing the mining sector to diversify its economy further solidifies its importance in Africa’s economic landscape,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

During the upcoming AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference, the Minister is expected to highlight further initiatives aimed at developing Algeria’s energy infrastructure. Algeria is committed to attracting additional investment through the promotion of new exploration and production projects, forging strategic partnerships with international and domestic energy companies, and showcasing Algeria’s potential as a lucrative investment destination in the energy sector. To find out more about how you can participate at AEW: Invest in African Energy, please visit www.AECWeek.com.