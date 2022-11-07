At the end of October 2022, the Afrobreak International Championship - the first ever international breakdance championship in Ghana - took over place!

The three-day event started with a conference, dj-ing and breaking workshops, dance showcase, and was climaxed with a spectacular breakdance competition. 16 dancers from 8 different African countries competed against each other in front of a jury made up of professional dancers, who had the difficult task of choosing 3 winners.

Some dance groups had the opportunity to perform, including young girls who danced to decry harassment and sexual exploitation. They regularly took dance classes with Nana Tuffour Okai aka Bboy Lyricx, founder of the Africa Breaking Academy; organizer of the event.

Africa Breaking Academy is a committed organisation which uses breakdance as a tool for inclusion, especially within disadvantaged communities, and as a means to denounce gender-based violence. The Academy also prepares professional Ghanaian dancers for the 2024 Olympic Games; indeed, breakdance will be an Olympic discipline for the first time!

The Afrobreak International Championship took place at the Dunk Grassroots court in Jamestown, Accra, a place which aims at promoting equal access to sports and innovation.

One month prior to this event, the Afrobreak National Championship took place, where 40 participants competed against each other. The winners had the opportunity to participate in the Afrobreak international championship.

This event is a beautiful example of the partnerships that exist between French and Ghanaian/African talents. Indeed, Bboy Shaymin, a renowned French dancer, was part of the jury, and Elsa, member of the French collective Street Off, was one of the speakers during the conference.

Given the success of this first edition, the Afrobreak International Championship will be organised annually. Do not miss it next year!

The French Embassy in Ghana supports Africa Breaking Academy in the framework of its DWABO 2022 call for projects.