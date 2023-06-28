Muslim peacekeepers serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), today joined other faithful around the world to mark Eid al-Adha.

The peacekeepers, who were joined by the Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, congregated at the ATMIS Mosque in Mogadishu where they prayed for peace, unity, reconciliation and those in need.

The prayers were led by the ATMIS Muslim Imam, Col. Mahmoud Hassan, who spoke on the significance of the day and urged the faithful to emulate the ways of prophet Ibrahim, who espoused the values of sacrifice, obedience, trust, faith, selflessness and generosity, among others.

Eid al-Adha also known as the feast of the sacrifice, honors the willingness of prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son Ishmael and also marks the climax of Hajj or the Pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam.

The day is marked with prayers as Muslims slaughter animals and share the meat with their neighbours, the less fortunate and with those in need in remembrance of prophet Ibrahim’s act of selflessness.

The Imam noted that, the once in a lifetime Hajj ritual brings unity and equality among the world’s Muslims and urged the faithful to live in harmony with other people irrespective of race and color.

ATMIS Military Spokesperson, Lt. Col. Abdullahi Ganale noted that Eid Al-Adha is of special significance to the peacekeepers as it teaches the core value of sacrifice, among others.

“This day energizes us even more despite the pressure and the harsh environment. We cherish our belief and closeness to God. Furthermore, peacebuilding is one of the requirements among the many important obligations of a believer,” said. Lt. Col. Ganale.