The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, warmly congratulates the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Liberia on their successful election as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term; joining the Federal Republic of Somalia in representing the African Group during this pivotal period.

The Chairperson commended the democratic processes that led to the election of these two Member States, underscoring the international community’s confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to the maintenance of global peace and security. He noted that their election comes at a time when Africa’s voice and leadership are more vital than ever in shaping effective responses to complex international peace and security challenges.

Mr. Youssouf further highlighted that, as members of the “A3” on the Security Council, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, and Somalia bear the collective responsibility of advancing the African Union’s positions on key peace and security issues.

The Chairperson expressed the Commission’s confidence in their principled and coordinated leadership in defending African interests, promoting multilateralism, and ensuring that Africa’s priorities are heard and respected at the highest levels of global decision-making.

He also extended his sincere appreciation to the outgoing A3 members for their dedicated service, unwavering commitment, and effective advocacy during their tenure.

The African Union Commission reiterates its full support to the incoming A3 members and reaffirms its commitment to working closely with them to strengthen Africa’s role in global governance, in line with the principles of Pan-African solidarity and the aspirations of Agenda 2063.