The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, received H.E. Charles Karamba, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to Ethiopia&Permanent Representative to the African Union.

They exchanged views on regional peace and security, with a focus on the situations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Somalia.

The Chairperson welcomed the collaborative efforts of the EAC and SADC in de-escalating tensions in Eastern DRC and acknowledged progress towards a peace agreement.

The Chairperson&Amb. Karamba reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the implementation of the South Sudan peace agreement. On peacekeeping on the continent, they underscored the importance of sustainable peacekeeping financing, with UNSC Resolution 2719 providing a key framework for predictable support.

Ambassador Karamba expressed appreciation for the Chairperson’s early visit to Kigali and reiterated Rwanda’s continued support for his leadership.