Lerato D. Mataboge, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union (AU), has joined the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW) Conference and Exhibition - taking place October 12-16 in Cape Town - as a speaker. Her participation puts the AU's institutional voice at the center of the event at a moment when the continental body is moving from policy architecture to execution, and growing increasingly vocal about the conditions it will and will not accept from international partners.

Mataboge has been among the clearest African voices pushing back on the terms of the global energy transition debate. At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026, she challenged the prevailing narrative, arguing that baseload power is a non-negotiable prerequisite for African industrialization and that the continent cannot be assessed by the same benchmarks applied to economies that already have reliable electricity. Africa holds around 20% of the world's identified uranium resources yet accounts for less than 1% of global nuclear electricity consumption, a disparity she has cited as emblematic of a broader pattern of resource wealth that has yet to translate into energy sovereignty.

Speaking in Cape Town in March, Mataboge noted that Africa has approximately 245 GW of installed generation capacity, while electricity consumption averages around 600 kWh per person per year, roughly five times below the global average. Closing the gap means connecting between 90 and 100 million additional people to electricity annually, requiring roughly $200 billion in annual investment by 2030 against a current annual investment level of approximately $45 billion.

Mataboge's mandate at the AU is to build the institutional architecture that can begin to mobilize that capital at scale. She is overseeing the operationalization of the African Single Electricity Market (AfSEM), which aims to integrate the continent's fragmented regional power pools into a unified electricity market, alongside the Continental Power Systems Masterplan and the Ten-Year Infrastructure Investment Plan for Cross-Border Connectivity, the AU's master pipeline for transmission and generation projects. These frameworks have been in development for years, but the challenge has been turning them into bankable propositions that attract private capital. At AEW 2026, that case will be made to the investors and developers who can act on it.

"Commissioner Mataboge is the institutional link between Africa's continental energy ambitions and the investors and developers who can make them real," said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. "Her message is clear - that Africa will not subordinate its development needs to external financing conditions that were never designed with this continent in mind. AEW is the right room to have that conversation, and the right moment."

AEW 2026 - Africa’s premier energy event - convenes Africa's foremost policymakers, financiers, developers and operators to advance the continent's energy agenda. Commissioner Mataboge's address will place the AU's institutional framework, and the financing gap it is working to close, at center stage.