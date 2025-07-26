The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf welcomes the announcement by President Emmanuel Macron of France expressing his intention to recognise the State of Palestine.

This declaration aligns with the longstanding position of the African Union, as reaffirmed during the Thirty-Eighth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union, held on 15–16 February 2025 in Addis Ababa, which reiterated Africa’s collective commitment to the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and statehood.

The Chairperson views this development as a significant step toward a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, grounded in international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

H.E. Mr. Youssouf reiterates the African Union’s unwavering support for the two-State solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security and encourages other nations to follow suit in supporting the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.