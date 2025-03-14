The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has appointed H.E. Mohamed El-Amine Souef as the new Chief of Staff and Amb. Moussa Mohamed Omar as the new Deputy Chief of Staff in the Cabinet of the Chairperson.

Mohamed El-Amine Souef succeeds H.E. Prof. Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, who is concluding his tenure. Meanwhile, Amb. Moussa Mohamed Omar takes over from Amb. Tordeta Ratebaye. Prior to joining the African Union, Amb. Moussa Mohamed Omar served as Director of Communication at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Djibouti.

Amb. Mohamed El-Amine Souef previously held the role of Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), appointed on September 1, 2022. He also served as Regional Head of Office at the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA) in Gao, Mali.

With extensive experience in peacekeeping and foreign affairs, Amb. Souef has held multiple high-level positions, including serving as Comoros’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation from 1999 to 2006.

Amb. Souef is an accomplished author, having written five books on Politics and Geopolitics, in addition to his diplomatic career and fluent in French, English, Arabic, and Swahili.