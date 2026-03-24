African Petroleum Ministers have declined to participate in the upcoming Africa Energies Summit (AES) taking place on May 12–14, 2026 in London, citing serious concerns around local content, representation and the broader direction of the platform’s agenda. The decision sends a strong signal from the continent’s oil-producing nations that local content remains a core priority for Africa’s energy future and that industry platforms operating under the banner of African energy must reflect the continent’s values and development objectives.

“By boycotting AES in London, the African oil industry is showcasing that local content is a priority. The message is clear: if Gayle and Daniel Davidson change their policy to be more inclusive, many Africans will work with them. The exclusionary policies are not reflective of our values and that of the oil industry. Frontier has an incredible opportunity to do the right thing,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

Across the oil and gas sectors, both emerging and established markets are integrating local content policies within their broader project fundamentals as a way to catalyze job creation, local participation and broader skills development. Regulation has served as a launchpad for local content development. Policies such as the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGIC) and Angola’s Local Content Law have provided a strong foundation for local content implementation - and many projects are taking the lead.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project in Senegal and Mauritania not only designates a portion of gas for each domestic market but features a multi-pronged local content strategy focusing on supply chain, workforce development and social investment. In the development stage, the project offered an online portal where local suppliers registered their interest and engagement opportunities with the procurement team, while over 47 trainees participated in a multi-year program in preparation for offshore work. The project partners engaged in extensive community outreach, including health, education, economic development and environmental awareness. GTA exported its first cargo in 2025 and is working toward full-scale operations in 2026.

Similarly, the EG LNG project in Equatorial Guinea is a major local content driver. Operating since 2007, the project has placed emphasis on local workforce development and integration through several initiatives that promote participation and broader economic support. In addition to prioritizing local vendors and contractors, the Punta Europa plant and associated infrastructure employs over 1,400 people, with the larger Gas Mega Hub project - of which EG LNG is a central part - set to increase this figure to 3,000 people. Nigeria’s LNG plant also actively promotes local content through policies on Nigerian manpower development, technology acquisition and utilizing local contractors. The implementation of the NOGIC saved the LNG project $2 billion across its EPC stage for the seventh train.

Emerging oil and gas producers such as Mozambique, with three large-scale LNG projects underway, Namibia, which eyes first oil production by 2029, and The Gambia have all integrated local content regulations within their energy frameworks. This approach demonstrates a commitment to Africa, making companies like Frontier that much more disappointing. The African oil industry - as well as companies operating in seismic, services and policy - must take the local content lead.

“A lot of Africans feel that all the progress and gains made by our oil industry on local content are constantly being stomped on by groups like Frontier. We believe in Drill Baby Drill and local content, and we're being told that there's something wrong with it, that we should be ashamed of it in some way and that it needs to be replaced with discrimination. Many people are just sick of it. We've had enough, and we don't want our whole oil industry stripped down to where we have no semblance of that sort of nostalgic African oil and gas culture that we cherish,” Ayuk adds.

The recent boycott by these ministers reflects a broader belief by the continent that local content must be an integral part of oil and gas operations. This includes discussions on the current and future state of the continent’s hydrocarbon industry.

“Gayle and Daniel Davidson are essentially marketing to a clientele that doesn't exist, Let’s be clear: the oil industry does not and will not defend discrimination against black professionals. It’s not who we are. They both need to come clear and denounce this. This virtue signaling to a certain crowd does not help our goals for an inclusive oil industry,” concludes Ayuk.