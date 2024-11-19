Serving as the leading platform for deal-making, energy partnerships and capital investment in Africa’s energy sector, African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies will return to Cape Town, South Africa in 2025, in partnership with the Government of South Africa, S&P Global Commodity Insights and Afreximbank.

Featuring a strong lineup of industry leaders dedicated to securing a sustainable energy future for the continent, Africa’s largest energy sector gathering will take place from September 29 to October 3 at the Cape Town International Convention Center 2. Building on the success of previous editions, the event continues to solidify its status as the premier gathering for the African energy industry.

With over 125 million barrels of proven oil reserves, 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and abundant renewable resources, Africa holds the potential to become a global energy leader. With African energy demand expected to more than double by 2050 and fossil fuels projected to comprise up to 60% of the energy mix by 2040, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 aims to eradicate energy poverty by 2030 through an influx of investment and innovation across the continent.

With a tailored program addressing key challenges and opportunities within Africa’s energy sector, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 promises impactful sessions, innovative showcases and unparalleled networking opportunities. This premier gathering will bring together industry visionaries, African governments, national oil companies and key stakeholders across the energy value chain to tackle the complexities and seize the opportunities within Africa's thriving energy landscape.

AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will feature workshops, discussions and presentations covering critical topics such as investment in upstream development, legislative and regulatory policies, infrastructure growth strategies, the downstream sector and Africa’s role in the global energy transition.

With just one year to go, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 aims to build on the momentum of the 2024 edition. The impressive five-day agenda featured seven premium stages, five content stages, two technical hubs and a pre-event workshop day. Delegates in 2025 can look forward to new project updates, industry highlights, investment opportunities and strategies that align with Africa’s energy and sustainability goals.

“AEW was established with the mission to make energy poverty history by 2030. As a central pillar of Africa’s energy sector, the conference offers an unparalleled platform to forge partnerships, share knowledge and drive progress,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Having grown into one of the continent’s largest energy events, we look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2025, with next year’s edition promising to surpass all prior events. We are thrilled to bring together delegates from around the world to address Africa’s pressing energy needs.”

Entering its fifth year, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 reaffirms its position as the preferred platform for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government leaders.