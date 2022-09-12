In honor of the late H.E. Muhammad Sansui Barkindo – oil industry veteran and former Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) – the African Energy Chamber (AEC) – the voice of the African energy sector – is proud to rename its African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) Lifetime Achievement Award to the Mohammad S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award.

Scheduled to take place at AEW 2022 – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector – the Mohammad S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award will recognize an industry executive who has taken bold steps in improving socioeconomic developments and the wellbeing of the African people by accelerating the continent’s energy sector growth.

With the AEC naming the AEW African Energy Awards category after H.E Barkindo, not only does the voice of the African energy sector celebrate his remarkable role and valuable contributions to boosting Africa’s energy industry, but empower the excellence, innovation and pioneering work being done by professionals with the legacy of a legend to drive further growth of the continent’s energy market and make energy poverty history by 2030.

“The Chamber is proud to honor H.E Barkindo’s achievements in supporting the stability of both the African and global oil market. With Africa seeking to end poverty by 2030 through the exploitation of its vast oil and gas resources, we need more people like H.E Barkindo to drive resilience in Africa’s energy sector. This is what the Mohammad S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award aims to celebrate and inspire at AEW 2022,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

To celebrate companies, organizations, projects and individuals shaping Africa’s energy market success, AEW 2022 will host the Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award, together with several other awards category including the National Oil Company of the Year Award, African Gas Monetization of the Year Award, Operational Excellence Award, CEO of the Year Award, ESG Leader Award, Gamechanger Award and the African Independent of the Year Award.

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.