The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) has approved over $31 million in funding under its African Climate Action Window (CAW) to strengthen climate resilience in Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Djibouti, and Madagascar.

The Climate Action Window of the Bank Group’s African Development Fund seeks to mobilize $4 billion by 2025 to provide rapid and coherent access to climate finance, support co-financing, and prioritize the most vulnerable countries, fragile states, and those affected by conflict. The African Development Fund is the concessional arm of the Bank Group.

The funding, approved in November and December 2024, will support innovative projects that respond to the CAW’s first call for project proposals. Forty-one pioneering climate adaptation projects valued at $321.75 million have been selected in the initial funding wave, with a focus on tackling climate change, bolstering livelihoods of vulnerable communities, including women and youth, and enhancing climate information systems.

The projects will also benefit from $28.13 million in climate co-financing from sources including the Green Climate Fund.

In Sierra Leone, the Freetown WASH and Aquatic Environment Revamping Project will receive $5 million to enhance access to sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services and introduce modernized hydrometeorological observation networks and early warning systems, benefiting approximately 700,000 people. Another key component of the project is the creation of an interactive flood map for the Freetown Peninsula, a crucial tool for disaster risk reduction.

In South Sudan, the Climate Resilient Agri-Food Systems Transformation Programme has been allocated $9.4 million to expand climate-adaptive technologies that enhance agricultural productivity and food and nutritional security. The program also has a rehabilitation element focusing on 1200 hectares of land as well as rural infrastructure and will provide training to about 8,000 individuals.

Among expected benefits are a projected reduction of about 720,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions. and the creation of 180,000 direct jobs with a strong focus on women and youth; additionally, 90,000 farmers will learn about climate-smart farming practices.

In Djibouti, the Youth Entrepreneurship for Climate Change Adaptation Project will receive $7.5 million to strengthen the resilience of productivity of agricultural systems, particularly for horticulture and pastoralism, including increasing the self-sufficiency rate of selected market garden crops from 10% to 30%. It is also expected to generate about 3,500 permanent jobs, a significant share of these for youth and women, and create 200 new medium small and micro enterprises.

The Climate Resilience through Park Biodiversity Preservation Project, in Madagascar, has been allocated $9.4 million for investment in conserving biodiversity by protecting Lokobe, Nozy Hara, and Andringitra national parks.

The project will restore 100% of these protected areas, sequestering 10 million tonnes of CO 2 , and creating 1,500 green jobs, with 500 specifically reserved for women. In addition to environmental conservation, it will boost agricultural production in surrounding communities to add 24,000 tonnes of rice and 14,000 tonnes of cereals, legumes and other crops. Further, 24,000 farmers will receive irrigation training, and 12 women-led farmers' groups will be provided with agricultural kits.

Dr. Kevin Kariuki, African Development Bank Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate Change and Green Growth, said: "The Climate Action Window is catalyzing transformative solutions in Africa’s most climate-vulnerable regions. From strengthening water security in Sierra Leone to advancing youth-led agribusiness in Djibouti and restoring biodiversity in Madagascar, these initiatives go beyond adaptation—they drive prosperity. Through investments, we are equipping communities to withstand climate shocks, create jobs, and accelerate inclusive economic growth."

Prof Anthony Nyong, the Bank’s Director for Climate Change and Green Growth said, "These initiatives are not just about responding to climate change—they empower communities to take control of their own futures. They show that adaptation finance can and must be directed to those vulnerable communities that need it most. The Climate Action Window is more than just a funding mechanism—it's a lifeline for communities facing the harsh realities of climate change every day."

The CAW has since launched two further calls focusing on mitigation and on technical assistance, respectively.

For more information about the Climate Action Window, click here (http://apo-opa.co/3WUGQPo).

Contact:

Olufemi Terry

Communication and External Relations Department

email: media@afdb.org