On Sunday, 22 December 2025, the Africa 24 Group (https://Africa24TV.com/) received a letter from the President of the High Authority for Communication (HAC) via our distribution partner, the Canal+ Group, entitled "Decision No. 025/ HAC/P/25‘ with the subject line ’Suspension of broadcasting of the AFRICA 24 television channel for illegal operation in the Republic of Guinea"

The Africa 24 Group is accused of covering the presidential campaign in Guinea without authorisation. This assertion is based on false allegations without any prior verification.

This decision is an abusive action.

In fact, without authorisation from the HAC, which had set 18 December 2025 as the mandatory media accreditation period in an official press release, the Africa 24 Group has not deployed any resources on the national territory of Guinea to cover the 2025 presidential campaign.

Since 14 December 2025, no member of the ANA agency or the Africa 24 Group has been staying in Guinea or has covered any meetings or reported on the territory of Guinea.

The ANA agency has carried out only one activity in Guinea, outside the mandatory media accreditation period for the campaign. Mindful of its obligation to comply with regulatory institutions, it previously and officially informed the HAC of this by letter dated 4 December 2025, which the HAC acknowledged receipt of.

From 9 to 13 December 2025, ANA conducted a series of interviews and debates for its programme ‘Africa News Room’ in a private studio with Amadou OURY BAH, the Prime Minister and Campaign Director of the President of the Republic, candidate Mamadi Doumbouya, several candidates, and political and government figures.

These multiple programmes, which truly reflect the plurality of political opinions in Guinea, have been and continue to be broadcast in their entirety and used in a variety of editorial ways by the participants, enabling them to share their vision for Guinea's development with a very large audience.

The HAC's decision states: ‘the monitoring service's reports noting the broadcast of reports produced on national territory on the election campaign without prior authorisation from the High Authority for Communication’

In this regard, the images and reports on Guinea broadcast on Africa 24 in the context of the presidential election come almost exclusively from the video services of each presidential candidate transmitted digitally, the group's production archives and illustrative images. This fact can be verified by any means.

The Africa 24 Group works with the Afrimedia News Agency (ANA), an independent video news agency responsible for providing it with news content on African countries.

On 18 December 2025, the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication published an official statement ‘Regarding accreditation for media coverage of the presidential election on 28 December 2025’ inviting "press associations, directors of press organisations, and foreign press correspondents wishing to cover the election to provide a list of designated journalists and technicians." The deadline for compliance set by the High Authority for Communication was 22 December 2025.

Keen to comply strictly with the HAC's guidelines, the ANA media agency submitted an accreditation request on 19 December 2025 on behalf of Mr MAMADOU SYLLA, a freelance journalist who holds a press card.

Africa 24 is deeply surprised by the explanatory statement accompanying the decision, which states: ‘The accreditation application for the Africa 24 channel currently under review by the High Authority for Communication has been delayed due to the lack of documents required by law.’

Neither Mamadou Sylla, the ANA media agency, nor Africa 24 have to date received any notification from the High Authority for Communication requesting additional information or documents.

The Africa 24 Group, which has never broken any law in Guinea, fully respects the prerogatives of the High Authority for Communication.

After a thorough analysis of the decision of the High Authority for Communication of Guinea, Africa 24 took the precaution of submitting the decision to the highest legal authorities in Guinea and on the continent.

The conclusion is as follows:

• The Africa 24 Group cannot be accused of any illegal activity in Guinea for one proven reason: Africa 24 has never had any infrastructure, legal entity or staff on Guinean soil.

• The Africa 24 Group, through its activities, cannot meet the criteria of Decision No. 016/HAC/P/2025 relating to the coverage of the presidential election campaign by public service media.

• No public entity in Guinea is a shareholder of the Africa 24 Group

• The Africa 24 Group, through its activities, cannot meet the criteria of Decision No. 017/HAC/P/2025 relating to the coverage of the presidential election campaign by private media. • No legal criteria link Africa 24 to this status in Guinea.

The Africa 24 Group, confident in the material and operational certainty that it has not violated any laws in Guinea, will not exercise its right to challenge the decision before the Supreme Court, which has only 48 hours to render its judgement during the election period.

This opportunistic decision, which has no legal basis, masks internal issues in the local context, of which the Africa 24 Group is a collateral victim.

The Africa 24 Group, accessible to 120 million households in 90 countries, is a media outlet with 100% African capital, promoting the values of respect, dialogue and listening, which in its 18 years of existence has never had to violate any law of any regulatory authority in the world.

The Africa 24 Group, keen to promote this decisive phase of democracy in Africa and buoyed by the confidence of the citizens of Guinea, will never subscribe to or associate itself with any controversy or attack of any kind against the HAC, its members, the authorities or the people of Guinea.

WE ARE CAMPAIGNING FOR A UNITED AND SOLIDARITY-BASED CONTINENT

