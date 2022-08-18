Canadian oil and gas company Africa Oil Corp has confirmed its presence and participation as a platinum sponsor at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition, Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from October 18-21 in Cape Town. Representing one of Africa’s biggest international exploration and production independents driving upstream project developments, the participation of Africa Oil Corp as a platinum sponsor at AEW 2022 will be crucial for driving discussions around ongoing trends and opportunities across the continent’s diverse energy landscape.

For years’, Africa Oil Corp has seen mid- to large scale project developments take off, new exploration campaigns launched and infrastructure developments driven across the entire continent. Notably, current operations in deep water projects in Nigeria have played a key role in boosting both the west African country and Africa’s oil and gas output, driving GDP growth and socioeconomic benefits. Now, with exploration activities declining in Africa due to limited investments across the upstream sector, Africa Oil Corp has remained commitment to the continent’s hydrocarbon potential, driving large-scale exploration projects in both frontier and marginal fields. Additionally, the company’s exploration programs in Namibia, South Africa and in the MSGBC basin are a strong testament of the company’s commitment to accelerating energy development to help Africa make energy poverty history by 2030.

Moreover, with oil and gas production declining across the African continent partly due to natural diminishes in legacy projects, Africa Oil Corp remains at the forefront of bringing new discoveries online with the firm driving one of Africa’s biggest exploration campaigns in the past decade: the Venus discovery made alongside TotalEnergies in Block 2913B offshore Namibia. What’s more, Kenya, which has never produced oil and gas, is set to produce its first hydrocarbon resources with Africa Oil Corp leading development.

“Africa Oil Corp’s commitment to continue expanding Africa’s hydrocarbon potential by bringing online new markets such as Kenya and projects such as Venus in Namibia whilst maintaining a steady production in mature markets such as Nigeria will be key for unlocking a new era of hydrocarbon growth and exploitation in Africa,” states Tomás C. Gerbasio, Strategy and Business Development Director of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), adding that, “Africa Oil Corp’s support of the AEW 2022 conference reaffirms the organization’s commitment to helping Africa develop its own narrative of a just and inclusive energy transition, a transition in which domestic oil and gas resources will play a key role.”

As a platinum sponsor for AEW 2022, Africa Oil Corp will participate in high-level panel discussions, networking workshops and exploration forums, driving critical dialogue around how Africa can boost exploration and production activities as well as investment in key hydrocarbon projects. With Africa’s 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves holding the solution to make energy poverty history, AEW 2022 discussions on how to expand the continent’s exploration and production activities could not come at a better time.

AEW 2022 provides the best platform for companies like Africa Oil Corp to deliver an update on African exploration, production and infrastructure development projects as well as their future plans as the continent seeks reliable partners to optimize activities across the entire oil and gas value chain for energy security and resource monetization.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.