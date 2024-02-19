In the dynamic mosaic of Africa's energy landscape, the Hyve Group plays a pivotal role, reaping substantial revenue from the continent's thriving markets. However, a glaring void persists within the corridors of power at Hyve Group – the absence of African leadership. This stark reality raises pertinent questions about the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion, prompting the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org) to call on Hyve Group to rectify this imbalance.

It is disheartening to note that despite being a major beneficiary of Africa's economic contributions, Hyve Group has yet to usher in a leadership team that reflects the rich diversity and talent pool present on the continent. The prevailing practice of hiring individuals based on personal networks, trust, and familiarity perpetuates exclusionary practices that leave many qualified and capable Africans outside the inner circle.

The disappointment is amplified by the fact that people of African heritage are not just passive participants in Hyve Group's endeavours; they are active sponsors and contributors to the success of its programs. This contradiction raises concerns about the sincerity of Hyve Group's commitment to inclusivity. While the company embarks on rebranding initiatives and embraces wokeness, the absence of African representation in leadership roles casts doubt on the authenticity of these efforts. Highlighting the success of the Oil and Gas industry in championing the hiring, training, and promotion of Africans, Mr NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, draws a sharp contrast. He praises the industry for fostering entrepreneurship and propelling many Africans, including women, to leadership positions, reinforcing the belief that Africans, and particularly African women, are not only capable but integral to the success of these organizations.

The African Energy Chamber firmly believes that Africans possess the competence, skills, and vision necessary for leadership positions within Hyve Group. The call for inclusion is not merely a matter of social justice; it is a strategic imperative for a company that extensively relies on the African market for its revenue. It is time for Hyve Group's commitment to diversity to extend beyond rhetoric and manifest in concrete actions that empower and elevate Africans within the organization.

The issue at hand goes beyond mere tokenism; it speaks to the fundamental principles of fairness, equal opportunity, and the acknowledgment of the significant role played by Africans in the success of Hyve Group's ventures. The notion that Africans can fuel the financial success of the company through big exhibitions but are relegated to inconspicuous roles within the organization is untenable and demands urgent rectification.

While raising this concern may draw criticism, it is imperative to confront the uncomfortable truths that persist in the industry. The African Energy Chamber acknowledges the strides made by the Oil and Gas sector in championing the hiring, training, and promotion of Africans. This sector has exemplified how genuine commitment to diversity can foster entrepreneurship and propel individuals to leadership positions.

Hyve Group must take inspiration from the success stories in the Oil and Gas industry and align its practices with the demonstrated commitment to inclusivity. African countries that have been supportive of Hyve Group, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana, Namibia, Tanzania, Ghana and those actively participating in events like Mining Indaba, deserve to see their talents represented at the highest echelons of the organization.

"Hyve Group makes a huge part of its revenue from Africa, yet no African is in its leadership. They hire people they know, they trust, and like. We're not in that circle. I am very disappointed. People of African heritage are greater participants and sponsors of their programs. I believe they are capable of doing the leadership jobs, but there has not been an adequate commitment to hire and promote them at Hyve Group. Their rebranding and wokeness must lead to some inclusion and vice versa; otherwise, their wokeness is pure self-indulgence.

The Oil and Gas industry that I love and champion is the greatest advocate for hiring Africans. It has trained Africans, promoted them, and many have become great entrepreneurs today. That's why I love Oil and Gas," says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

The African Energy Chamber calls on Hyve Group to recognise the urgency of addressing the underrepresentation of Africans in leadership roles. “If you are black, with Hyve Group (Mining Idaba /Africa Oil Week), your complexion does not give you the protection or any promotion into leadership as evident by their current leadership structure. We cannot accept that in 2024, companies doing business in Africa and earning huge revenues will not have blacks in leadership. Africans must not buy where they can't work”. Stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber

“I believe it is important for Hyve group hire blacks in its leadership especially black women, but it is also important for them to disclose if and how much taxes have been paid to the South African Revenue authorities from the VAT funds they collects from companies and delegates”. Concluded Ayuk. The company's professed commitment to rebranding and wokeness must translate into concrete actions that dismantle barriers and pave the way for a leadership team that authentically reflects the diversity and talent abundant in Africa. The time for change is now, and the African Energy Chamber stands ready to engage in a constructive dialogue to facilitate this transformation.