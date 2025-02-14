Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), Africa’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) to deepen collaboration in financing strategic infrastructure and trade projects across Africa.

The agreement builds upon an existing relationship between the two institutions, dating back to 2018, and reinforces a shared commitment to accelerating economic development through sustainable investments. To date, AFC has secured a total of US$700 million in financing from CEXIM, including a US$300 million facility in 2018 and another US$400 million loan in 2023. This renewed partnership will focus on financing trade and investment projects in key sectors such as clean energy, transportation, telecommunications, and climate change mitigation, while also facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration on best practices in project structuring and risk management.

"Our partnership with CEXIM strengthens Africa’s trade and investment ties with China, creating new pathways for infrastructure development and industrial growth,” said Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO of AFC. “Strategic collaborations like this are key to accelerating Africa’s industrialisation and with CEXIM’s support, we are unlocking opportunities to build more resilient economies, mobilise capital at scale, and drive long-term prosperity across the continent."

AFC has been steadily expanding its presence in the Chinese financial markets recently securing an AAA domestic credit rating from China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co. Ltd (CCXI) and an AAAspc issuer credit rating from S&P Ratings (China) Co., Ltd. These ratings demonstrate AFC’s exceptional financial strength, disciplined capital management, and expanding access to diversified funding. AFC also finalised a US$1.16 billion syndicated loan last year, co-led by the Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) London Branch.

This collaboration underscores AFC and CEXIM’s mutual goal of fostering economic integration and sustainable development across Africa. Through this partnership, the two institutions will work together to mobilise funding for high-impact projects, enhance trade finance solutions, and support private sector growth across the continent.

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Seventeen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 45 member countries and has invested over US$15 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.

www.AfricaFC.org