Clarion call for scaling electricity generation and transmission to drive structural economic transformation

Installed power capacity per capita stagnated in Africa vs. doubling in India since 2008

Africa’s railway expansion is gaining speed with 7,000 km of new track investments poised to double growth in the next decade

Africa’s rising supply of strategic resources such as iron ore requires a unified continental approach to integrate production, processing and demand centres for steel

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org ), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, today publishes the most comprehensive and up-to-date picture of Africa’s investable capital landscape—revealing over $4 trillion of domestic savings in banking assets, institutional funds and reserves.

Download report: https://apo-opa.co/4kWVdwh

The research in the 2025 edition of the State of Africa’s Infrastructure (SAI) Report underscores AFC’s conviction in the capacity for African-led investment as the foundation for scaling provision of power, transportation and industrialisation across the continent.

Specifically, the SAI Report provides a conservative estimate of over $1.1 trillion in long-term institutional capital from pensions, insurance, sovereign wealth funds, and public development banks, along with $2.5 trillion in commercial banking assets and over $470 billion in central bank reserves.

Despite the scale of these resources, most investments are allocated to low-risk and short-term instruments rather than being channelled into the real economy. AFC’s report calls for targeted policy reforms, financial innovation, increased use of risk-mitigation tools, and the creation of financial structures—such as pooled funds or investment platforms—to reposition African institutions at the heart of the continent’s infrastructure transformation.

Thinking Bigger

As part of the process of identifying investment opportunities, the SAI Report seeks to shift Africa’s energy narrative—from small-scale access to large-scale, interconnected power systems capable of driving industrialisation, digital sovereignty, and climate resilience.

Under-investment in African energy is stark. In 2024, Africa added just 6.5 GW of grid-connected capacity from all sources—compared to over 18 GW from renewables alone in India. Installed power generation per person has stagnated in Africa while more than doubling in India since 2008, highlighting the widening gap in energy access and industrial potential.

The report further advocates for regional grid integration and private sector participation in electricity transmission, noting that Africa—in contrast to other developing regions—has yet to see a single independent transmission project. AFC identifies Angola, DRC, Tanzania, and Mauritania as key interconnector markets that could enable countries with excess generation capacity to supply power to those facing deficits—linking multiple power pools and balancing electricity flows across borders.

Rail Renaissance

In contrast to the under-investment in energy, the SAI Report spotlights the emergence of a new rail infrastructure cycle, signaling renewed momentum across Africa’s transport landscape. From east to west and southern Africa, a growing pipeline of railway projects—public and private—is reversing decades of neglect and disrepair.

Under-construction and planned lines total over 7,000 km, potentially doubling the pace of rail expansion in the decade ahead.

To showcase this renaissance, AFC has launched the first-ever Digital Map of African Railways (https://apo-opa.co/3ZhLHLT)—a dynamic, interactive platform that provides real-time insights into the continent’s rail corridors. The tool aims to enhance project visibility, foster investor interest, and support coordination along key transport and trade corridors.

Industrial Value Chains

The report further identifies steel, fertilizers and oil refining as Africa’s three most important strategic industrial inputs—currently dominated by some $300bn of annual imports but ripe for domestic value addition.

As a result of local production shortfalls, Africa currently consumes just 24 kg of steel per capita, compared to a global average of 219 kg, and 23 kg of fertilizer per hectare, versus 140 globally. Notably, the ore-to-steel supply chain represents a major untapped industrial opportunity—but realising its potential will require connecting expanding iron ore supply centres in West Africa with processing hubs and growing consumption markets across the continent.

AFC calls for coordinated investment in energy, transport, and logistics to unlock competitiveness in these sectors and anchor regional production hubs.

Commenting on the findings, Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, said: “This report provides a practical roadmap for how Africa can channel its significant financial strength into the infrastructure needed to drive industrial transformation—from scaling electricity supply to revitalising rail and building up strategic industries like steel and fertilisers. The tools exist. The capital is available. What’s needed now is coordinated action to unlock it.”

About the State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report:

The State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report 2025 is designed to inform investors, policymakers, and development partners. It provides actionable insights across five key sectors: energy, transport&logistics, digital infrastructure, industrialisation, and capital mobilisation. Access the full report at: https://apo-opa.co/4kR2SMj

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Eighteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 45 member countries and has invested over US$15 billion in 36 African countries since its inception. www.AfricaFC.org