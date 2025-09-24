Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), a leading pan-African trade and investment platform, today announced Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and ARISE IIP as Headline Partners for The Africa Debate – UAE, taking place in Dubai on 30 September 2025 in partnership with the UAE Government.

This year’s forum comes as Africa and the Gulf prepare for COP30, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) moves from negotiation to implementation, and global capital continues to tilt towards the Global South. Designed around real transactions, real actors and real strategy, the programme will examine where the next UAE–Africa opportunities are emerging, what sustained partnership looks like beyond one-off deals, and how to unlock the next frontiers for investment, collaboration and innovation across the corridor.

Confirmed speakers include: H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, United Arab Emirates; H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, United Arab Emirates; H.E. João Jorge Matlombe, Minister of Transport and Logistics, Republic of Mozambique; H.E. Dr. José de Lima Massano, Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Republic of Angola; H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, President of the Republic of Somaliland; Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO, ARISE IIP; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World; Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Co-Founder and Chairman, Infinity Power; and Admassu Tadesse, Group President and Managing Director, Trade and Development Bank, among other senior leaders.

Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO, ARISE IIP, said: “We are thrilled to be a Headline Partner of The Africa Debate – UAE. The UAE–Africa partnership sits at the heart of ARISE IIP’s growth strategy, linking Gulf capital and logistics expertise with Africa’s industrial momentum to localise value, create jobs and build competitive exports. This forum is the right platform to bring governments, investors and operators together, align policies and finance, and convert strong pipelines into bankable, large-scale projects spanning ports, logistics zones and export manufacturing.”

Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO, Africa Finance Corporation, said: “AFC’s mandate is to mobilise long-term capital and execution capacity for Africa’s infrastructure and industrialisation. The UAE–Africa corridor is central to that mission, bringing together patient capital, ports and logistics expertise, and technology partnerships to deliver projects at scale. The Africa Debate – UAE provides the right platform to align incentives and move projects to bankability - advancing a pipeline across climate-aligned energy, efficient transport and competitive industrial zones with public and private partners.”

Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Africa, commented: “The Africa Debate – UAE provides the right platform to align incentives and move projects to bankability – we are advancing a pipeline across climate-aligned energy, efficient transport and competitive industrial zones with public and private partners. Under ‘Shared Markets, Shared Future’, the agenda stays practical—ports and logistics, industrial zones, renewables and agri-value chains—grounded in clear market insight and targeted matchmaking. My thanks to our Headline Partners AFC and ARISE IIP, to our strategic partners Afreximbank and Standard Chartered, and to our supporting partners and speakers whose expertise will help move high-quality projects from discussion to delivery.”

Participating organisations include: UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade; ARISE IIP; Absa; Afreximbank; Africa Finance Corporation; A2MP – Africa Minerals and Metals Processing Platform; Control Risks; DLA Piper; DP World; Gemcorp Capital; Infinity Power; Lagos Free Zone; Moody’s Ratings; Oyo State Government; Plantations et Huileries du Congo; Premier Invest; S-RM; Spiro; Standard Bank; and Standard Chartered.

View the full programme and apply for accreditation: https://TheAfricaDebate.com/uae. Please note that registration is subject to approval.

Media enquiries:

Pippa van Breda

Marketing&Communications Manager, Invest Africa

T: +44 20 3730 5035

E: pippa.vanbreda@investafrica.com

W: www.InvestAfrica.com

About The Africa Debate – UAE:

The Africa Debate – UAE is a high-level investment forum hosted by Invest Africa in partnership with the UAE Government. The event brings together public and private sector leaders from across the UAE, Africa, and the global investment community to shape the next generation of UAE–Africa economic partnerships. The forum will focus on real strategy, real transactions, and cross-sector collaboration in infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, digital innovation, and climate finance.

https://TheAfricaDebate.com/uae

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business and investment platform, connecting global capital with African opportunity. With more than sixty years of experience and a network of over 400 member companies, Invest Africa provides trusted market insight, bespoke support, and curated events across its chapters in the UK, UAE, Kenya, South Africa, and the United States.

https://www.InvestAfrica.com/