Informa Markets (www.InformaMarkets.com), organisers of the first edition of the Africa Energy Expo (AEE), are pleased to announce that the landmark energy event, taking place from 4 to 6 November 2024 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda, has been endorsed by the country's Ministry of Infrastructure.

Rwanda is a prime location for bringing together key energy stakeholders from across the African continent to network and engage in dialogue on matters relating to Africa’s energy and power industries. Underscored by driving progress towards SDG7 (affordable and clean energy), the AEE will also focus on furthering the Africa Power Vision (https://apo-opa.co/3YwuRct) goals and objectives.

“Hosting the Africa Energy Expo highlights Rwanda’s strategic position as a hub for fostering meaningful dialogue and driving actionable outcomes in energy sustainability. It reflects our dedication to building strong regional partnerships and pioneering solutions that transcend borders. We are excited for the launch of this event, as we expect it to catalyse transformative discussions, spur investment in renewable energy projects, and accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies across Africa. Together, we aim to chart a path toward a more resilient and inclusive energy landscape that will benefit generations to come,” said Hon. Minister of Infrastructure for Rwanda, Dr. Jimmy Gasore, who will also be presenting a session at AEE.

Speaking at the pre-event press conference that took place on 7th August ahead of the expo, Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director – Energy, Informa Markets, said “The endorsement of the inaugural Africa Energy Expo by the Rwandan Ministry of Infrastructure is not only a vote of confidence in the event but demonstrates a clear commitment by the government to advance the continent’s energy agenda in a meaningful and constructive manner. The opportunity to bring together the industry’s leading energy stakeholders to discuss and debate solutions to challenges facing the sector, as well as create investment opportunities and highlight the expertise that resides on the continent, is invaluable.

Confirmed speakers

Other high-profile speakers include Malawian Minister of Energy, H.E. Hon. Ibrahim Matola; and Namibian Minister of Energy and Mines, H.E. Hon. Tom Alweendo, along with energy industry experts and role-players from across the African continent:

Abdellatif Bardach, President, National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE), Morocco

Akinwole Omoboriowo II, Chairman and CEO, Genesis Energy Group, Founder and CEO, Africa GreenCo

Angelique Kantengwa, Managing Director, BDO Corporate Advisory, Rwanda

Armand M. Zingiro, CEO, Rwanda Energy Group

Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Co-Founder and Deputy Managing Director, Falcon Corporation Limited

Ing. Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi, Chief Executive, Ghana Grid Company

Ernest Sipho Mkhonta, Managing Director, Eswatini Electricity Company, Kingdom of Eswatini

Dr. Geoffrey Aori Mabea, Executive Secretary, Energy Regulators Association of East Africa

Gillian-Alexandre Huart, CEO, ENGIE Energy Access

Eng. Gissima Nyamo-Hanga, Managing Director, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco)

James Wahogo, Secretary General, Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP)

Kweku Awotwi, Chairman, United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd.

Marlene Ngoyi, CEO, Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA)

Muyangwa Muyangwa, Director General, National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), Zambia

Ing. Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, Executive Secretary, Energy Commission, Ghana

Eng. Stephen Dihwa, Executive Director, Southern African Power Pool Coordination Center (SAPP)

Engr. Dr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, Managing Director/CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Chairman of the Executive Board, West African Power Pool (WAPP)

Dr. Sydney Gata, Executive Chairman, ZESA Holdings

Dr. Towela Nyirenda-Jere, Head of the Infrastructure and Connectivity Division, AUDA-NEPAD

Eng. Victor Mapani, Managing Director, ZESCO

Exhibitors and key programmes

More than 150 exhibitors from the renewable and clean energy, transmission and distribution, energy consumption and management, back-up generators and critical power, and smart solutions industries will be in attendance, showcasing products and solutions aimed at transforming the African energy landscape.

The paid-for Leadership Summit, themed ‘Investments, integration, infrastructure, and governance to fuel the energy transition,’ will see senior executives engage in dialogue around targeted interventions aimed at transforming Africa’s infrastructure and energy ecosystem. The Technical Seminar will serve as a knowledge hub to learn and share industry best practices and scientific developments, while by-invitation investment and hosted buyer programmes further enrich the multi-day event.

Exclusive AEE 2024 roundtables

Several roundtables will delve into some of the critical issues requiring attention from various stakeholders. The Ministerial Roundtable will focus on actionable solutions to achieve universal electrification across the continent, while the Regulators Roundtable will see Africa’s energy regulators engage on a policy framework to leverage the African Single Electricity Market. . The third roundtable will see African utility leaders discussing key strategies for building a strong, sustainable energy future for the continent.

Delegate and visitor passes

Various event access options are available. A three-day all-access delegate pass at the special rate of $1000 includes keynote addresses, roundtable sessions, forums and seminars, access to all exhibitors as well as power lunches, tours, travel deals, and conference presentations. Book your delegate pass: https://apo-opa.co/4dAxyOA

A free visitor pass provides access to over 150 local and international exhibitors, including Tanelec, Jinkosolar, Lucy Electric, Sunsynk Limited, Khereji Showrooms, Giza Cables, JA Solar, Terra Energy, and many more. Get your free visitor pass: https://apo-opa.co/46U7pbr

Visit the website for more information: www.Africa-EnergyExpo.com