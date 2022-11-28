Africa Data Centres (https://www.AfricaDataCentres.com/) is building its first data centre in Kigali, Rwanda; The facility will have 2MW of IT load and will break ground in the first quarter of 2023.

Africa Data Centres, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, is pleased to announce that it is building its first data centre in Kigali, Rwanda. The data centre will have 2MW of IT load and will be purpose-built to meet growing demand in the region.

"It is an exciting time for Africa Data Centres," says Tesh Durvasula, the company's CEO. "Our decision to build a data centre in Kigali was an easy one, given Rwanda's robust economic recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic and the Government of Rwanda's focus on digital transformation".

"This latest announcement adds to and complements our existing investments in Rwanda and elsewhere in East Africa. We will work closely with both public and private enterprises in Rwanda to ensure that they can harness the benefits of our data centre facility to enable the provision of digital services that Rwandan citizens need," Added Hardy Pemhiwa, Group President&CEO of Cassava Technologies.

According to Durvasula, "This new data centre brings three main benefits to the market – global standards, high quality of service and affordability. In addition, enterprises will achieve cost savings associated with building and maintaining their own facilities".

Although Rwanda is a landlocked country in East Africa, there is stable network connectivity and infrastructure connecting it to Uganda and from there to the Kenyan coast into Uganda. Africa Data Centres will ensure that Rwanda becomes part of their ecosystem in East Africa by connecting the new data centre to their site in Nairobi

Speaking of the need for colocation services in the country, Durvasula says the local enterprise market is eager to benefit from Africa Data Centres' colocation services and a stable data centre environment. "They will also be able to make the most of global connectivity through a range of global service providers and cloud service providers".

Ultimately, Africa Data Centres wants to extend the same experience to clients in Rwanda as it does in other countries by building a world-class ecosystem to which the Rwandan market can connect.

About Cassava Technologies:

As a company that is firmly rooted in Africa, Cassava Technologies envisions a digitally connected future for every African. We are on a mission to use technology to transform the lives of individuals and businesses across the continent by enabling social mobility and economic prosperity. Our integrated ecosystem of digital solutions will dramatically increase access to digital tools and connectivity. https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com/.

About Africa Data Centres:

Africa Data Centres is your trusted partner for rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections across the African continent.

Africa Data Centres' aim is to unveil various business opportunities and to develop a strategic network of partnerships. This will further strengthen Africa Data Centres' superiority in providing our customers with the highest standard of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities throughout Africa. https://www.AfricaDataCentres.com/.