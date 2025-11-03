Wingu Africa, the pioneering specialist provider of carrier-neutral, Tier III-standard data centres in East Africa, has entered a strategic partnership with Africa Data Centres (www.AfricaDataCentres.com), the operator of the continent’s largest network of interconnected facilities.

The collaboration unites two major developers of critical African digital infrastructure to create a seamless platform that links the important East African markets of Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania with Africa Data Centres’ extensive footprint across South, West, and Central Africa.

The agreement creates reciprocal opportunities for both organisations, ensuring mutual benefits. By connecting their respective networks, the two companies are delivering a unified digital platform across some of Africa’s most important markets, enabling enterprises and service providers to scale securely, reliably, efficiently and seamlessly.

For Wingu Africa, the agreement represents a transformation from a regional leader into a continental player, opening new growth opportunities. It links its East African hubs with Africa Data Centres’ operations across seven additional markets, providing its customers with simplified access to new territories without the complexity of managing multiple providers. For Africa Data Centres, the partnership secures a stronger foothold in East Africa, opening the door to three of the region’s most strategically important markets.

“This partnership marks an important milestone for Wingu Africa and East Africa’s digital ecosystem,” said Demos Kyriacou, Deputy CEO, COO and Co-Founder of Wingu Africa. “By connecting our infrastructure with Africa Data Centres’ extensive network, we enable enterprises to operate across borders with the reliability and resilience they expect. It’s about making Africa’s digital economy easier to access, more predictable, and globally competitive.”

Africa Data Centres customers can now easily take advantage of Djibouti’s role as a vital submarine cable gateway. Ethiopia’s rapidly expanding digital economy and Tanzania’s fast-growing cloud and mobile services sector. By extending its reach into these hubs, the company enhances its pan-African platform. It strengthens its value proposition for enterprises, cloud providers, and content delivery networks seeking seamless expansion across the continent.

Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Africa Data Centres, added: “Africa’s digital transformation depends on collaboration and scale. Partnering with Wingu Africa allows us to extend our reach into rapidly growing East African markets, giving ADC customers a stronger gateway into the region. Equally, Wingu Africa’s customers now benefit from the breadth of our pan-African presence. Together, we are building a truly interconnected platform that supports innovation, investment, and inclusive growth.”

The collaboration further supports governments and industry stakeholders by accelerating national digital agendas, encouraging cloud adoption, and fuelling the growth of financial technology. It enhances East Africa’s role as a gateway for investment and innovation while complementing Africa Data Centres’ continental presence. The commercial collaboration advances Africa’s position in the global digital economy. Both organisations are directly contributing to the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy (2020–2030), which calls for inclusive, secure, and scalable digital platforms as the foundation for long-term growth and for enabling digital transformation strategies adopted by governments across the combined coverage area.

About Africa Data Centres:

Africa Data Centres is the continent’s largest network of interconnected, carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre facilities. With a presence in key African markets including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and beyond, Africa Data Centres provides secure, reliable colocation and interconnection services that enable enterprises, cloud providers, and content delivery networks to scale across Africa. As part of Cassava Technologies, Africa Data Centres plays a central role in driving digital transformation and supporting inclusive economic growth across the continent.

Learn more at www.AfricaDataCentres.com

About Wingu Africa:

Wingu Africa is East Africa’s first specialist carrier-neutral data centre operator, with strategic locations in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, the company has connected African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions. Built on technical expertise and regional insight, Wingu Africa ensures carrier neutrality, empowering clients with flexible connectivity options. Committed to excellence in infrastructure, security, and service delivery, Wingu Africa delivers world-class solutions tailored to East Africa’s unique digital landscape.

Learn more at www.Wingu.Africa