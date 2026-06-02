Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the governing body of rugby in Africa, today announced that its President, Herbert Mensah, has been invited by Prof. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), to participate in the 33rd Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) (https://2026.AfreximbankEvents.com), taking place from 21 to 24 June 2026 in El-Alamein, Egypt, under the auspices of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Mr. Mensah will speak on a high-level panel, “From Africa’s Factories to the Pitch: Sports as a Conduit to Africa’s Industrialisation,” scheduled for 22 June 2026. The session will explore how the continent’s fast-growing sports and creative industries can anchor a broader industrial base — moving Africa beyond reliance on imported kits, boots, and balls toward developing capabilities across the wider sports value chain, including stadium technologies, broadcasting equipment, fitness products, and sports medicine supplies.

This year’s Annual Meetings convene under the theme “Intra-African Trade and Industrialisation: Pathway to Economic Sovereignty,” bringing together Afreximbank shareholders, heads of state and government dignitaries from Africa and the Caribbean, ministers, central bank governors, leaders of major financial institutions, corporates, and members of the academic community.

The invitation recognises the global scale of the opportunity. The global sports apparel industry is currently estimated at USD 230 billion and is projected to reach USD 325 billion by 2034, while Africa’s market — valued at roughly USD 30 billion — remains heavily dependent on imports. The panel will examine how the continent can capture a meaningful share of this expanding value through domestic manufacturing and global partnerships.

“I am honoured to accept President Elombi’s invitation. Sport is one of Africa’s most powerful and most underestimated economic assets,” said Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa. “Every jersey, every ball, and every stadium represents jobs, skills, and industries that can and should be built on this continent. Rugby is growing faster in Africa than almost anywhere in the world, and that growth must translate into factories, value chains, and opportunity for African people. I look forward to bringing that message to El-Alamein.”

As President of Rugby Africa, Mr. Mensah also serves as an Executive Board Member of World Rugby and as Chairman of World Rugby Regions — the body uniting the presidents of all six continental rugby associations: Rugby Europe, Asia Rugby, Rugby Americas North (RAN), Sudamérica Rugby, Oceania Rugby, and Rugby Africa. His participation brings a global rugby perspective to a conversation centred on Africa’s industrial future.

Rugby Africa welcomes Afreximbank’s continued leadership in advancing intra-African trade and industrialisation, and looks forward to contributing to a discussion that places sport firmly within the continent’s economic sovereignty agenda.

Media Contact:

Nicole Vervelde

Communications Manager

nicole.vervelde@rugbyafrique.com

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organises various competitions, including qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 40 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby has identified Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.