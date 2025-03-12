Angola is experiencing a resurgence in interest in its oil and gas sector as global players seek to tap into the country’s vast and lucrative energy potential. With the increasing global demand for energy, Angola is positioning itself as a key player in the market, according to Alcides Andrade, Executive Administrator of the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG).

Speaking at CERAWeek in Houston, Andrade revealed that Angola has secured over $60 billion in commitments for upcoming projects, attracting both established and new operators. Over the next five years, these investments will drive significant development, and ongoing negotiations with various investors are expected to further bolster Angola’s oil and gas sector.

The ANPG has embraced a strategy based on three core pillars: agility, flexibility, and pragmatism to maintain its competitiveness.

“The industry is global, and capital will go where it is most welcome. We in Angola are committed to providing the best possible environment for oil and gas investors,” stated Andrade.

He said the ANPG has streamlined its licensing processes, reducing response timelines for investment proposals from years to under 30 days under the strategy. Additionally, the agency is implementing a regulatory framework that aims to increase private sector investments while ensuring high returns for investors.

While the growing adoption of AI and rising global energy demand have made Angola an attractive destination for investment, Andrade highlighted that Angola’s business and operating environment for oil and gas has significantly improved over the past five years, reinforcing its status as a prime location for energy investments.

He noted that Angola was once a global hotspot for exploration and is now making a strong comeback. The government, under President João Lourenço, has introduced transformative policies over the past five years, including visa entry relaxations and improved fiscal terms, to enhance investor confidence.

As a result, Angola has launched four licensing rounds, offering 40 blocks, over the past five years and is on track to commence gas production at its second non-associated gas project in the latter half of 2025. The country’s incremental production program, designed to optimize mature fields, has maintained average production above 1.1 million barrels per day. Furthermore, Angola has prioritized carbon emission reduction strategies, achieving a 60% reduction in flaring over the past 15 years through cooperation with operators.

The upcoming African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies – taking place from September 29 to October 3, 2025, in Cape Town - will highlight Angola’s regulatory reforms and revitalization efforts in the oil and gas industry.

These policy changes have led to other several significant milestones, including the drilling of over 30 wells, particularly in frontier basins like the Namibe Basin, and the introduction of new production assets in marginal fields, strengthening Angola’s production portfolio in both onshore and shallow waters.

As hydrocarbons continue to play a crucial role in stabilizing the global energy mix, Angola remains committed to strengthening its position as a preferred supplier, according to Andrade.

To further strengthen the flow of investments in Angolan oil and gas, the ANPG-endorsed Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference will serve as a strategic platform for connecting Angolan regulators and industry stakeholders with global investors. Scheduled for September 3–4, 2025, in Luanda, the event will feature high-level panel discussions and exclusive networking opportunities, providing first-hand insights into Angola’s expanding oil and gas sector.