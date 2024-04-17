With the joint work of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Guinea Peanut Producers Association, a workshop has been established in the town of Keitayah where peanut oil, peanut butter and powder are produced.

Within the project, which will benefit a total of 80 families, machines such as shell cracking machine, oil extraction unit, peanut crushing and grinding units were provided to producers by TİKA.

Expressing his gratitude for the implemented project, the Mayor of Keitayah, Mohamed Bah stated that a crucial deficiency on behalf of producers has been resolved.

The added value of peanuts is expected to increase

The added value of peanuts, sold in raw form in local markets, is anticipated to increase through the production of oil, butter and powder.

Thus, it is aimed to reduce the importation of widely consumed peanut oil, prevent post-harvest losses, enhance product value, create employment opportunities and contribute to empowering women economically.