In the heart of the Congo Basin, the Republic of Congo protects a globally significant rainforest, covering over 60% of the nation. This biodiversity hotspot and vital carbon sink is crucial for the livelihoods of 75 million people but faces threats from deforestation, illegal logging, agriculture, mining, and degradation.

A new model of integrated forest management is emerging, led by FSC-certified Olam Agri through its subsidiary Congolaise Industrielle des Bois (CIB), in collaboration with Kamba African Rainforest Experiences and conservation NGO, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). This partnership demonstrates that conservation and economic growth can benefit from each , driving biodiversity preservation and local economic development.

FSC project certification in Africa

A significant milestone for this integrated forest management model was achieved in 2022 when Olam Agri became the first company in Africa to complete a Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) certified project. An eco-friendly restaurant was constructed at the Bomassa base of WCS Congo within the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park. The FSC project certification confirms that all forest-based materials used to construct the restaurant originate from responsibly managed, FSC-certified sources. This shows how FSC certification goes beyond timber to enhance responsible land use, drive sustainability, and encourage multisectoral partnerships.

For Vincent Istace, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Olam Agri, this achievement was possible thanks to a fruitful collaboration with WCS. This is in good standing with FSC’s forest stewardship standard for the Republic of Congo that encourages certified forest managers to extend forest protection beyond certified areas via cooperation and partnership. “This project reflects our long-standing partnership with WCS,” he states, “we have been working together with WCS for over 25 years, and even before our FSC certification, we actively engaged with WCS, a crucial partner in our conservation efforts.”

As Stephane Koudougnon, Administrative and Financial Director at the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in Bomassa, aptly describes it, ‘La Grande Paillote’ (common name of this FSC-certified restaurant) is a central gathering place for sharing meals, developing plans, and strategizing for wildlife and forest protection. Additionally, FSC-certified wood from Olam Agri was used to construct part of the Bomassa Government Primary School, providing modern educational facilities for 220 local children, including 116 girls and 63 Indigenous children.

Protecting biodiversity and vital ecosystems

FSC standards and policies mandate higher biodiversity protection, requiring certified forest managers to safeguard areas with high conservation values and critical ecosystem services. Since the establishment of the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in 1993, Olam Agri has partnered with WCS and the Ministry of Forest Economy to protect wildlife. Olam Agri supports the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park Peripheral Ecosystems Management Project, covering over 1.5 million hectares. This project uses eco-guards, biomonitoring, and community engagement to protect wildlife from illegal poaching, safeguarding over 24,000 gorillas and 6,000 forest elephants.

A conservation-oriented approach

FSC certification obliges forest managers to protect rare, threatened, or endangered species. Olam Agri prioritizes the conservation of natural seed dispersers essential for forest regeneration. Their commitment includes substantial investments in research and protection programmes for these species.

Olam Agri's data-driven approach to forest management minimizes environmental impact. By using extensive data analysis, they optimize logging routes and reduce forest disturbance. This approach has significantly decreased the length of forest trails and facilitated the development of a database containing over 1 million tree species. Instead of logging, Olam Agri designated 92,000 hectares of the Pikounda concession as a conservation area under the Congo REDD+ programme. This groundbreaking carbon conservation project in Central Africa demonstrates Olam Agri's commitment to environmental stewardship.

Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC)

FSC certification requires free, prior, and informed consent for management decisions, protecting the rights of forest dependent indigenous peoples and local communities in or near FSC certified operations. Olam Agri collaborates with Indigenous communities to strengthen forest management and governance. For example, Olam collaborated with WCS in the two-year FPIC consultation process which resulted in the inclusion of the Djéké Triangle into the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park. This process, aligning with established standards for FPIC, facilitated the inclusion of the 95 sq km forest, home to critically endangered western lowland gorillas to the park. On February 10, 2023, the Congolese government gazetted the Djéké Triangle, validating its sustainable community use and adopting its management plan.

Ecotourism for conservation and economic development

Seeking a partner that aligned with their commitment to sustainability, Kamba African Rainforest Experiences turned to Olam Agri – CIB, a company with vast experience in managing forests and producing sustainable wood. “We sought to explore the possibilities of collaboration – we asked ourselves, ‘How can we, as ecotourists, and Olam Agri – CIB, as foresters, work together to promote this place and create opportunities at the community level and more broadly for Congo as an ecotourism destination?’ Our collaboration with CIB allows us to think at a new economic model, where forests are protected not just through conservation efforts, but by making them valuable for local communities and ecotourists.” This exploration led them to focus on the possibilities of using certified sustainable wood, a crucial aspect for Kamba’s long-term vision.

This partnership resulted in the rebuilding of 24 eco-lodges at Lango and Mboko concessions within the Odzala-Kokoua National Park, using FSC-certified wood sourced from Olam Agri-CIB. “This wood is of very high quality and also local,” says Elza Gilman. “This collabration not only enhances the quality of our lodges but also significantly benefits the local economy. It takes many people to rebuild a lodge. Similarly, in the new lodge project, we create many jobs during construction. We support the local economy by purchasing wood from a local company established for many years.” Kamba employs 100 people at the Odzala-Kokoua National Park and its tourism activities impact the livelihoods of around 1,600 people around the Odzala-Kokoua National Park.

Kamba believes that ecotourism can be profitable in the long run, but its core mission aligns with Olam Agri and the FSC’s vision of preserving Congo’s forests for all forever. Their choices and purchasing decisions reflect this commitment to sustainable practices. “We really want to support Olam Agri – CIB in carrying out more certified projects in Congo for this reason,” concludes Elza Gilman.

The CIB–Kamba–WCS partnership is a replicable model for sustainable forest management, combining FSC-certified forestry, ecotourism, and conservation. This approach aligns with FSC's proposed integrated landscape certification framework, which promotes local collaboration, ecosystem management, and inclusivity. By adopting landscape-level sustainability principles, this model sets a new standard for forest concessions worldwide, proving that forests can be managed for the benefit of all – forever.

About FSC:

The Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) is a nonprofit organization governed by environmental, social, and economic perspectives equally – covers more than 150 million hectares of certified forests and is the global benchmark for sustainable forestry. NGOs, consumers, and businesses alike trust FSC to protect and enhance healthy and resilient forests, for all, forever.