The United Nations Support Mission in Libya closed its online poll Thursday, which has been ongoing for the last two months, with the participation of 22,584 people.

The poll was conducted to invite members of the public to express their preferences on four options proposed by an Advisory Committee made up of Libyan legal, political and constitutional experts towards establishing a government that would have democratic legitimacy. The Mission will use the data, together with opinions solicited from an additional 3,881 people collected through telephone polling and in-person and online group consultations, to inform the development of its new political roadmap, which will be announced during the 21 August Security Council Briefing.

“It was essential to hear as many opinions as possible, from people from all walks of life,” said Special Representative of the Secretary-General Hanna Tetteh. “The UNSMIL-facilitated roadmap is just that: a facilitation of a Libyan led- and owned-political process. With this new roadmap, the Mission is aiming to respond to the expressed preferences of the Libyan people to facilitate a peaceful political transition that accounts for the political and security realities of the country.”

Among poll respondents, 42 per cent said holding presidential and legislative elections concurrently—as soon as possible—was their preferred path to break the country’s decade-long political impasse (Advisory Committee Option 1).

The next most popular option received 23 percent of the votes. This option, Advisory Committee Option 4, stipulated that existing institutions be dissolved and a dialogue forum be convened to appoint a new executive and select a 60-member constituent assembly, which would adopt a temporary constitution and electoral laws for national elections.

Seventeen (17) per cent of poll respondents said they preferred to finalize the constitution before any elections are organized in line with Advisory Committee Option 3.

Eleven (11) per cent supported holding legislative elections first, then adopting a constitution before holding presidential elections as was suggested in Advisory Committee Option 2.

Seven (7) per cent indicated they preferred a different option from the four the Advisory Committee proposed.

When asked why they selected a particular option, 39 per cent of respondents said they believed their choice was “most likely to avoid the extension of transitional periods.” Twenty-nine (29) per cent said they chose the option they saw as being “most feasible from a political standpoint.” The remaining respondents prioritized selecting the “fastest road to elections” (28 per cent) or cited other reasons (4 per cent).

“We cannot wait any longer for elections,” one respondent said. “These political bodies are expired, they don’t represent us and they want to stay in power as long as they can.”

The Mission, in the poll, asked for feedback on the Advisory Committee’s recommendations to ensure any roadmap is implemented, including preconditions and accountability measures—a common point of discussion both in the poll and in UNSMIL’s other consultations.

Before elections, respondents placed high importance on enhancing electoral security (96 per cent), ensuring independent funding for the High National Elections Commission (85 per cent), and adopting an amended electoral framework that addresses contentious issues (82 per cent). Sixty-three (63) per cent supported forming a new, unified government to oversee elections and 56 per cent said the HNEC board needed to be fully appointed in line with the Libyan Political Agreement.

To ensure the country completes elections, 67 percent of respondents said they supported “strictly enforced timelines and alternative measures if the relevant parties do not perform their required functions. Sixty-two per cent said people who delay the process should be held accountable through individual sanctions and 52 per cent said individuals running for elections should be required to “respect the outcomes.” Thirty-five per cent approved of a national mechanism to oversee the implementation of the agreement.

The poll respondents, who were self-selected, were largely well educated and politically informed, with 86 percent holding a bachelor’s degree or higher and 70 percent reporting familiarity with the Advisory Committee and its proposals prior to taking the poll. Respondents included people from across Libya’s districts. Youth, women, cultural components and persons with disabilities were represented.

This Mission also reached 2,481 people through in-person and online consultations, including community leaders and representatives of civil society, unions, youth, women and other groups. Compared to the online poll, people in these consultations expressed more support for dissolving institutions and convening a political dialogue forum. A telephone survey of 1,400 randomly selected people, ninety-five percent of whom had never heard of the Advisory Committee or its proposals, leaned more in favor of a constitution-first approach.

In total, 26,465 people shared their opinions.

“The Mission must stand firmly with the Libyan people,” one poll respondent said. “We are a peaceful nation and welcome everyone, but what the people demand is what the Mission should support. We are tired of chaos and division. It is time to build a modern, democratic, civil state governed by the rule of law, where rights and freedoms are respected.”

The SRSG thanked all who took the time to share their views.

“Your commitment to building a stronger Libya—despite a myriad of challenges—is admirable,” she said. “The Mission looks forward to continuing an open dialogue as the roadmap moves forward. Your voices are invaluable.”